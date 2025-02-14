There is a new generation of electronic dictionaries. And we even tested it

We live in an era where everything is on the phone, yet electronic dictionaries have become a common tool, especially among students and professionals who need support in understanding language, translating terms, learning expressions, and solving spelling issues in English. While in the past we used printed dictionaries, today's electronic dictionaries offer technological capabilities that streamline the learning process and provide accurate and fast understanding.

Babylon, the well-known Israeli brand for decades, recently launched Babylon AI—a new innovative version designed to tackle learning difficulties and challenging English spelling through the integration of artificial intelligence (AI).

What does it include?

AI-Based Spelling Correction System (Speller): Since we all struggle with English spelling, Babylon AI's spelling correction system offers a solution to this common problem. It identifies spelling errors and corrects them for the user. For example, if a student mistakenly types "diffrent" instead of "different," Babylon AI will recognize the word and correct the user, whereas another dictionary might simply not find the word. The Speller is not just a convenience feature but an advanced language-learning tool that can enhance students' vocabulary and help them learn correct English spelling.

Significant Increase in Entries: Babylon AI contains 650,000 entries, words, and phrases—nearly twice the content available in Oxford's electronic dictionary, the most well-known competing electronic dictionary. This gap is not just in quantity but also in quality, offering a wide range of terms, phrases, and words updated to match the modern technological world. The word translations also include explanations that provide a broad understanding of meaning and usage.

Design and User-Friendliness: One of Babylon AI's key advantages is its ease of use, contributing to a positive and efficient learning experience. The screen is large and very clear, and the keyboard is comfortable and user-friendly, allowing for quick term entry, especially during exams or lessons. Additionally, the device's cover folds 180 degrees, protecting it and enhancing its durability over time. Its lightweight design makes it easy to carry in a bag or pocket. Each package includes, in addition to the device, two AAA batteries and a special neoprene fabric case to protect the device over time.

So, what did we think?

At first glance, this seems like a product you no longer need. With technological advancements, everything is on your phone, and this translator feels like it's stuck in the '90s. However, after a short time using it, the advantages become clear—it’s nice, convenient, well-designed, and, most importantly, accessible without requiring phone use. I definitely found benefits in it.

Recommended retail price: NIS 330, available on the company's website.