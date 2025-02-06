New and mesmerizing: A glimpse into the new collection by the renowned Danish studio

Kristina Dam Studio presents the breathtaking new collection, "The Art of the Home," which embodies a refined and distinctive design that seamlessly merges art with practicality. This collection invites you to live in a home where your favorite pieces not only provide comfort but also enrich the space with aesthetics and a unique ambiance. At the core of the collection’s vision lies the belief that a home should be a place where art and design naturally integrate into everyday life, offering residents enriching experiences and inspiring values.

The new collection, now making its way to Israel, is available at Prat Living stores and online. You are invited to explore, see, and fall in love.

Kristina Dam Studio, summer 2025 collection, available at Prat Living (credit: PR) Kristina Dam Studio, summer 2025 collection, available at Prat Living (credit: PR)

Kristina Dam Studio – Sculptural Minimalism Inspired by Design Movements

Sculptural minimalism has always been the guiding principle of Kristina Dam Studio. In the modern era, the new collection draws inspiration from movements such as Bauhaus and Japanese design, bringing refreshing and surprising designs to life. Every item in the collection is carefully crafted to convey balance and beauty while maintaining smart functionality.

The trends of summer 2025 highlight the influence of intelligent Danish design, focusing on simple yet profoundly meaningful geometric lines. While Danish design undoubtedly gravitates toward minimalism, it also emphasizes the use of natural materials, such as wood combined with soft textiles. Elements like airy spaces and an emphasis on natural light remain central in home design, contributing to the creation of inviting and embracing living environments.

Integrating Art into Everyday Life

Danish design culture embraces a clear vision of integrating art into everyday life. Kristina Dam’s new collection offers pieces designed to be both accessible and comfortable while incorporating artistic touches that invite customers to feel like artists themselves.

Through market research and a deep understanding of customer needs, the studio places great emphasis on designing functional pieces that create the illusion of sculpture within a space. The aim is to break traditional perceptions of dual-purpose items and introduce furniture and finishes that not only serve a function but also stand as works of art.

Beyond meticulous attention to detail, the collection also focuses on the use of innovative and unique materials. Items crafted from natural wood, delicate metals, and high-quality textiles provide not only an aesthetic finish but also long-lasting durability. The studio prioritizes sustainability at every stage of the design process, offering products based on environmental principles. Danish design, with its clean and simple influences, allows people to enjoy open spaces and natural light, which significantly impact mood and atmosphere within the home. When the design is presented so flawlessly, every element tells a story of comfort, aesthetics, and a genuine connection to the home.

Kristina Dam Studio, summer 2025 collection, available at Prat Living (credit: PR)

About Kristina Dam Studio

Kristina Dam Studio is a Danish design brand specializing in modern, minimalist furniture and lifestyle accessories. Founded by designer Kristina Dam, the brand brings a refined and distinctive aesthetic inspired by Bauhaus design principles and Scandinavian aesthetics.

Brand Characteristics:

Minimalism and Functionality: The designs emphasize clean, simple lines that seamlessly integrate into any space. Functionality is a key component of the brand’s work, offering practical solutions with a strong design statement.

Use of Natural Materials: The brand specializes in high-quality materials such as wood, metal, and glass, giving each piece a unique, luxurious, and artistic appearance while ensuring longevity in both practical and timeless design aspects.

Sustainability Strategy: Kristina Dam Studio prioritizes sustainability in its designs, offering solutions with environmental awareness and social responsibility.

Art-Driven Design: Each piece is designed to enhance the space it inhabits, imparting character and a distinctive atmosphere where art becomes part of everyday life.

The Studio’s Designs: Kristina Dam Studio offers a wide range of items, including furniture, home accessories, and wall art, aimed at providing organic and aesthetic design experiences for any space. The brand has received widespread acclaim in the design industry for its refined and intelligent creations, and design enthusiasts frequently incorporate its products into interiors for events and home styling.

By blending minimalist design principles with unique artistic expression, Kristina Dam Studio is recognized in the industry as setting a high standard in modern design, proving that simplicity can be both striking and full of life.