A breakthrough in the textile industry: The innovations of 2025

Recently, the major design exhibition Heimtextil was held in Germany. This leading global textile fair takes place once a year, attracting professionals from the textile industry, designers, and design enthusiasts eager to discover the key trends shaping home décor, including curtains, upholstery, decorative pillows, wallpapers, and more. These elements create a decorative framework that adds color and atmosphere to a home.

Ella Shlomov, owner of the boutique ELLA DECOR, which specializes in textiles, regularly visits this exhibition. For her, it is a unique opportunity to meet with suppliers and select new collections. Once again this year, she is bringing the hottest trends to Israel. According to her, "First and foremost, we are seeing that people are looking to bring a sense of calm into their homes, and in this context, curtains are taking center stage. Whereas in the past, curtains made from a wide variety of fabrics were popular, embroidery is now receiving all the attention. It is a traditional art form experiencing a revival and appearing everywhere in modern and unique ways."

Ella Shlomov's visit to Heimtextil (credit: PR) Ella Shlomov's visit to Heimtextil (credit: PR)

Shlomov adds: "Embroidery adds rich layers to home design—whether in embroidered cushions, upholstery, curtains with embroidered patterns, or embroidered wallpapers. These elements bring an elegant touch that harmonizes with the room's style, blending delicacy with a unique sense of fashion."

Focusing on curtains, Shlomov notes: "Curtains, an integral part of home textiles, have undergone a significant transformation. The white curtain, which was very popular in Israel, is no longer at the forefront. Instead, we are seeing vibrant curtains characterized by color combinations, intricate patterns, fringes, and, of course, embroidery that adds a sense of movement and vitality to the living space."

Ella Shlomov's visit to Heimtextil (credit: PR) Ella Shlomov's visit to Heimtextil (credit: PR) Ella Shlomov's visit to Heimtextil (credit: PR) Ella Shlomov, textile expert and owner of ELLA DECOR Studio (credit: HADAR DOLAN)

In conclusion, Shlomov emphasizes that these trends signal exciting directions in the world of design, and there is definitely much to look forward to.