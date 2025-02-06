A new branch for The Red Carpet chain in Petah Tikva

The Red Carpet chain, which has seven branches nationwide and an e-commerce site, owned by Alon Babajani, is launching a new branch in the Segula industrial zone in Petah Tikva. The new branch, spanning 300 square meters, offers an advanced shopping experience and a wide display of carpets in various designs, including handmade rugs and innovative technological solutions.

The chain serves private customers and architects and is involved in various projects, including hotels, high-tech offices, public buildings, and prestigious private sector projects. A carpet by The Red Carpet, space design: Sari Manor-grinshtein (credit: Maor Moyal)

Alon Babajani, the founder and CEO of the chain, established it in 2014 and represents the fourth generation of the family’s carpet legacy. Babajani integrates values and traditions passed down through generations with technological innovation and adaptation to modern design trends. According to him, "The expansion of the chain with the opening of the new branch at Segula Junction marks a significant milestone for us. It is important for us to showcase quality and tradition while ensuring a first-class customer service experience."