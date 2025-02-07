Flexing muscles: First image of the next Toyota RAV4 revealed

Toyota is a manufacturer that keeps its cards close to its chest when it comes to new and future models. While it does share its plans and vision at its annual Kenshiki conferences, which we have attended in the past, when it comes to actual products and replacement timelines, Toyota—like many other manufacturers—prefers to reveal them on its own schedule.

This time, however, things didn’t go as planned. An image circulating online, likely originating from a Toyota-GAC dealer conference in China, offers a glimpse at the exterior design of the next-generation RAV4, set to go on sale next year. The current generation, introduced in 2018, is already quite old in Toyota’s lineup and is expected to be replaced by the fifth generation during the current year. C-shaped headlights and a rear section heavily adopts the look of the current Land Cruiser (credit: screenshot)

GAC manufactures Toyota models for the Chinese market, including the local version of the RAV4, the Wildlander. Its next generation is expected to be unveiled at the Shanghai Auto Show in April, which takes place close to the New York Auto Show, scheduled for April 18-27. A reminder: the current generation was originally revealed at this event. Mechanically, the two models are identical, except for a different front and rear design compared to the RAV4.

If the new generation retains this design, we can expect a very upright front end featuring the new C-shaped headlights, already seen on the CH-R and Camry. The hood includes two side bulges designed to project toughness, while the rear section heavily adopts the look of the current Land Cruiser.

The new generation is expected to utilize Toyota's TNGA-K platform, the same one used in the new Camry. It will feature an updated version of Toyota’s 2.5-liter hybrid engine, referred to as the "fifth generation" by Toyota. Output is expected to be 230 horsepower, likely paired with a continuously variable transmission.

The current generation was initially offered with a plug-in hybrid system that was both powerful and expensive. In the more distant past, there was also an experimental all-electric version produced by Tesla. The expectation is that the next generation will not feature a fully electric version but will offer a plug-in hybrid alongside the standard hybrid powertrain, which is expected to continue dominating sales. The plug-in hybrid version is set to be upgraded due to high demand in China and Europe, increasing its official electric range from 75 km to 130 km.

The RAV4, currently imported only in its hybrid version, has become one of Toyota’s best-selling models in Israel in recent years. In 2024, it was the brand’s second-best-selling model locally, following the Corolla Cross. With 7,100 deliveries, it ranked fifth among the best-selling models in the country and was also the most expensive in the top five, with a starting price of NIS 209,000.