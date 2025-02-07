Understanding begins within us: How to plan a startup office?

Hadar Lahav-Miterani, Head of the Interior Design Department at "Urbach Halevi Architects," emphasizes that the design of startup offices focuses on creating a space that is precisely tailored to the needs of the company and its employees. According to her, "The design process always begins with a deep understanding of the company itself, focusing on work habits and organizational culture, in order to create a space that aligns precisely with the startup’s needs and its employees."

The first stage of design involves understanding the needs through in-depth interviews with employees, both senior and junior. The questions in the interviews focus on work habits, technology usage patterns, and personal preferences such as the use of shared spaces versus private rooms or logistical needs in the kitchen. During the interviews, employees are invited on a "time travel journey" to imagine the office after renovations, helping to clarify three key needs, often natural light, a sense of belonging, and a pleasant, homey space.

Auerbach Halevy Architects (credit: UZI PORAT) Auerbach Halevy Architects (credit: UZI PORAT) Auerbach Halevy Architects (credit: UZI PORAT)

Startups are characterized by dynamic growth and planning flexibility. Lahav-Miterani points out that the ability to expand quickly—whether by renting an additional floor or increasing the workforce—requires modular design solutions. Examples of this include spaces that can be repurposed, allowing for adaptation to changing needs.

A sense of belonging and sharing in startups is a fundamental component. To this end, shared workstations, flexible seating areas, and quiet phone booths create a balance between privacy and group work. The use of "hot desks"—unassigned workstations—encourages interaction between employees from different teams, fosters collaboration, and strengthens the sense of "togetherness."

To promote productivity and a sense of comfort, the design of workspaces incorporates homey elements such as soft furniture, greenery, rugs, and natural materials. Such design contributes to a warm, pleasant atmosphere that encourages creativity and high-quality work.

Auerbach Halevy Architects (credit: UZI PORAT) Auerbach Halevy Architects (credit: UZI PORAT) Auerbach Halevy Architects (credit: UZI PORAT)

Designing startup offices focuses not only on the functional needs of the company but also on strengthening the brand. Hadar Lahav-Miterani, Head of the Interior Design Department at "Urbach Halevi Architects," notes that "The brand is like a sense of pride." Accordingly, the office design must reflect the company’s values and identity clearly, but without relying on passing trends. This approach ensures that the office remains relevant over time, even as the startup grows and becomes an established company.

From a budgetary perspective, Lahav-Miterani emphasizes that although it is commonly thought that startups operate within limited budgets, in practice, the budget is determined based on the cost per square meter and includes all the systems required for the office's operation. Smart design allows for a combination of functional and aesthetic solutions, making efficient use of available resources.

Auerbach Halevy Architects (credit: UZI PORAT) Auerbach Halevy Architects (credit: Tomer Shemesh) Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

In conclusion, designing startup offices requires flexibility, a deep understanding of the company’s needs, and creating a space that fosters a sense of belonging and creativity. A design that feels like home, strengthens the brand, and takes future needs into account is key to efficient and successful work in the ever-changing world of startups.