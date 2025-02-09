Official: Low-cost giant returns to Israel – impact on flight prices

A major announcement for the Israeli aviation market: Irish airline Ryanair has officially announced the resumption of its flights to Israel. According to the statement released yesterday, Ryanair will restart operations in Israel on March 30, 2025, marking the beginning of the summer flight season. As one of Europe’s leading airlines, Ryanair is expected to offer flights to 23 destinations across the continent, in what is considered one of the most significant changes in the local aviation market since the outbreak of the war.

Ryanair's expanding network from Israel will include a wide range of destinations, with Italy leading the list with no fewer than seven routes. In Germany, the airline will offer flights to Berlin, Baden-Baden, and Memmingen, while in Greece, flights will be available to Athens, Thessaloniki, and Chania—the latter starting in June.

Beyond these popular destinations, the airline will also operate flights to Budapest, Brussels, Bucharest, Vilnius, Sofia, Paphos, and Malta. In Poland, Ryanair will offer flights to Krakow and Poznan, while in Austria, flights to Vienna will be available—signaling an especially extensive European network.

Ryanair Aircraft (credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN)

Prices Not Seen in a Long Time

With its return to operations, the airline is surprising travelers with particularly attractive launch prices. The cheapest flights, already visible on Ryanair’s website, start at €37 one-way to Paphos, Cyprus. Those looking to travel a bit farther can find flights to Bucharest for €45, Vienna for €46, Budapest for €48, and Malta for just €50 one-way.

There are also competitive prices for round-trip flights. For instance, a flight to Rome in April can be found for €140, a flight to Berlin for €150, and to Athens for €160. It is important to note that these are introductory prices, which may rise depending on demand and the season. Terminal 1 (credit: YOSSI ALONI)

End of the Terminal 1 Crisis

Ryanair's return is made possible by the reopening of Terminal 1 at Ben Gurion Airport, which had been a significant point of contention in recent months. The airline had previously refrained from resuming flights due to the high costs associated with operating out of Terminal 3. The shift back to Terminal 1 allows Ryanair to return to its original business model and offer competitive prices.

Ryanair’s comeback marks a major turning point in Israel’s aviation industry. Alongside airlines such as Wizz Air, easyJet, Lufthansa, and others that have announced their return, this move is expected to increase competition and significantly lower prices. For Israeli travelers, this means a return to competitive airfare and a broader selection of destinations.