Get ready: The new and surprising destination you’ll be able to fly to soon from Israel

The wave of foreign airlines returning to Israel continues: Following announcements by airlines such as Ryanair, EasyJet, and British Airways about renewing their operations, Eurowings (part of the Lufthansa Group) is now joining with exciting news for Israeli passengers.

Eurowings is expanding its operations in Israel and announcing the launch of a new direct flight route from Ben Gurion Airport to Hamburg, Germany. Starting on February 3, the airline will operate two weekly flights on this new route, significantly increasing the options for direct flights from Israel to Europe. With the launch of the Hamburg route, the Lufthansa Group will offer direct flights to seven different destinations in Europe.

The two weekly flights on the new route will operate on Mondays and Thursdays. Prices start at $109.99 per one-way ticket.

A Eurowings aircraft (Photo: Sivan Farag) (credit: SIVAN FARAG)

The announcement of the new route comes alongside the gradual renewal of operations by all airlines within the Lufthansa Group in Israel, which will begin this Saturday, February 1.

Currently, dozens of foreign airlines are already flying from Israel, including Wizz Air, which renewed its routes in January, as well as airlines such as Etihad, FlyDubai, Air Europa, LOT, Air Seychelles, Blue Bird, TUS, Ethiopian Airlines, Aegean, Tarom, Azerbaijan Airlines, Hainan, Bulgaria Air, and others.