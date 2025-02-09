Revolution in European river cruising: A luxury fleet to sail continent

River cruising in Europe has become one of the most sought-after travel experiences in recent years, with increasing demand from both European and Israeli tourists. Now, Royal Caribbean, the parent company of Celebrity Cruises, is joining the trend with the launch of River Cruises, a new river cruise division. The company has already placed an order for its first 10 Edge-class river ships, expected to set sail in 2027.

Jason Liberty, President and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group, stated: "We are thrilled to enter the river cruise market through our premium brand, Celebrity Cruises, with the goal of redefining the cruising experience. Our guests will enjoy the renowned quality and service standards of the Edge ships, from exquisite culinary and beverage experiences to sophisticated design. We are excited to bring our expertise to Europe's rivers and integrate it with authentic travel itineraries across unique destinations." River cruising (credit: Courtesy of Royal Caribbean)

Udi Schnabel, CEO of Sanorama, Royal Caribbean’s exclusive representative in Israel, added: "Celebrity Cruises’ entry into the river cruise industry is a major development for Israeli travelers. River cruising offers an in-depth and diverse way to explore Europe. The first river ship is set to launch in 2027, and bookings will open soon. We will issue an official announcement to the public and travel agents in the near future."