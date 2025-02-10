Facebook is changing – here’s what it will look like soon

Mark Zuckerberg misses the old Facebook – and he plans to bring it back in a big way. In Meta's quarterly investor call held on Wednesday, he declared that the company intends to make the social network "more culturally influential," even if it means sacrificing short-term revenue. Zuckerberg didn’t reveal exactly how the updated version of Facebook will look, but he clarified that the upcoming year will be focused on renewing the "authentic" experience of the social network. "I’m excited to return to the original Facebook," he said, hinting at significant changes ahead.

"I think this is a fun and interesting goal that will direct our product development in directions that we might not have focused on so much in recent years," Zuckerberg added. "I think this is an area of investment, and it’s something I’m going to spend time on." Mark Zuckerberg (credit: REUTERS)

The return to the "old Facebook" can be interpreted in several ways. Many may remember the time when Facebook was primarily popular among younger people, before older family members joined. However, it’s important to remember that the original Facebook, called Facemash, was a site created by Zuckerberg to rank women based on attractiveness without their consent. Many hope that this is not the direction he’s heading, especially in light of reports that he blamed former COO Sheryl Sandberg for making changes related to inclusion in the company.

Zuckerberg's comments about "old" Facebook do not necessarily mean he wants to remove modern features from it. He even noted that user watch time for videos on Facebook has increased by "double-digit percentages year-over-year," and that he expects Reels on Instagram and Facebook to continue growing "regardless" of what happens with TikTok. Additionally, Zuckerberg may be looking for ways to combine nostalgia with modern functionality, but the big question is whether he will succeed in recapturing the magic that defined Facebook in its early days.