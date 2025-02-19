Facing east: A green and innovative district in Rehovot

The Rehovot Municipality and the Rehovot Development Corporation will host an unveiling conference for an innovative construction project planned for the city's eastern district. The green initiative: Transforming the entire district into an energy-neutral zone based on pneumatic infrastructure (waste disposal via an underground system). The project will include the construction of 8,400 residential units in a mixed-use format, alongside the establishment of a business ecosystem complex, Complex 330.

At the conference, the green initiative will be revealed for the first time, made possible by a groundbreaking move led by the mayor—turning the district into an energy-neutral zone that will not require external electricity funding but will instead generate its own electricity independently and even produce revenue from powerful energy storage facilities to be built on-site. Additionally, the entire district will rely on an innovative pneumatic system, the first of its kind in the city, enabling recycling and maximum efficiency in waste disposal through an underground concealed transport system.

The conference will also unveil the business ecosystem complex, Complex 330. The uniqueness of this complex, which will be established near advanced scientific centers such as the Weizmann Institute of Science and the Faculty of Agriculture, lies in its circular design, based on green construction. It will also incorporate a sustainable photovoltaic electricity system and maintain energy neutrality.

Mayor Matan Dil stated: "The East City Plan, in its current format, is groundbreaking and reflects the important changes I advocated for, transforming the entire district into a green and energy-neutral area. These changes will leverage the plan’s strengths and maximize the immense potential of its unique employment zone for the resilience of Rehovot and its residents. The entire district and employment zone will feature pneumatic waste systems, generate electricity, save money, and operate with energy independence. This is a pioneering green and innovative construction project, the first of its kind in Israel, emphasizing boutique residential buildings, convenient access routes, an advanced education system, public transportation, parks, and green spaces, as well as unique, knowledge-intensive employment hubs and collaborations, all while preserving the ecological fabric of the surrounding open spaces."

City Engineer, Architect Dalit Harel, added: "I call on developers to attend and take part in this special unveiling conference that we are organizing together with our partners in the project. This is not just another high-density construction project but the creation of Israel’s first ecosystem district, dedicated to quality of life, high accessibility, superior construction quality, traffic congestion reduction, and sustainability—designing a city where environmental preservation is a key factor in planning decisions."