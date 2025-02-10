"RokmotTehillim": A Jewish-Israeli Art Initiative Praying for Unity, First of Its Kind

"RokmotTehillim": An embroidery project connecting hearts and Psalms

In September 2022, Merav Shaked launched a "call for participation" for the "RokmotTehillim" initiative—a unique Book of Psalms integrating 154 embroidered artworks inspired by the Psalms.

Each participant in the project selected a chapter from Psalms and embroidered a personal creation on a uniform-sized fabric, inspired by the verses. Some provided a direct visual representation of the words, while others crafted abstract pieces where the verses subtly resonate through the fabric.

Merav, a multidisciplinary artist, established a diverse community of embroiderers—some experiencing embroidery for the first time, alongside renowned artists who exhibit in Israel and abroad. Some participants recite Psalms daily, while others had never opened a Book of Psalms before. Thus, a community of embroiderers was formed, connected through a shared creative journey without knowing one another personally.

At the heart of the initiative lies Merav's prayer for unity, which has become an especially urgent aspiration amid the growing divisions in Israeli society, further intensified during the "Iron Swords" war. Merav saw this project as an expression of pure and fundamental collaboration—a unity of hearts capable of healing rifts and strengthening the social fabric.

From Exhibition to Book - In September 2024, the original embroidered works were displayed in an inspiring exhibition at Beit Berl College. Merav's vision was to compile the embroideries into a book serving as a cultural ambassador in Israel and abroad. The book represents a broad spectrum of Israeli society—women of all ages, from a 17-year-old to a 97-year-old, secular, traditional, and religious individuals, and people from across the political spectrum. It highlights how art has the power to heal, strengthen, connect, and unify.

Merav, a self-taught embroiderer who absorbed the craft from her mother in a home filled with couture sewing and embroidery, has long woven social dreams into her work. She believes in the unifying and healing forces inherent in women. Through her artistic project, she expresses love, prayer, and hope for a better society and a mended world, believing that thought shapes reality.

The book features quotes from participants on the significance of prayer in their lives and invites readers to add their personal interpretations, transforming it into a living, personal, and connective work.

"RokmotTehillim" is more than just a book - it is a beating heart, a unification of souls through creativity, and the first initiative of its kind in the world that is suitable for everyone.

Factory 54 expands into the beauty and lifestyle industry

The Factory 54 group is expanding its operations into the beauty and lifestyle sector with the launch of a chain of luxury stores featuring leading skincare, makeup, fragrance, and home brands.

The chain is expected to include approximately 12 stores nationwide, dedicated sections within existing stores, and a specialized online platform, with a total investment of around 90 million NIS.

Brands to be sold include LOEWE HOME, JO MALONE LONDON, TOM FORD BEAUTY, GIORGIO ARMANI BEAUTY, DR. BARBARA STURM, and many others, some making their first appearance in Israel. The flagship stores will offer an innovative shopping experience, treatment rooms, and personalized service.

The first store will open in Glilot in March 2025, followed by another flagship store in Ramat Aviv Mall in September. By 2027, approximately 12 additional stores are expected to open. Simultaneously, a dedicated website will be launched, featuring interactive experiences and online consultations.

Price range: 150-6,000 NIS

Available at Factory 54 stores and online (credit: courtesy of the brand)

Franco Bane launches a imited-edition men's shoe collection

The Franco Bane brand, owned and designed by Hilik Siman Tov, is launching a unique men's shoe collection that blends classic design with modern touches.

Designed for romantic dates and special occasions, the collection features meticulously crafted shoes and boots with luxurious finishes and romantic colors that highlight a timeless style.

Hilik Siman Tov states: "Shoes are part of every man's personal expression. We invest in design and materials to ensure maximum comfort alongside a fashionable look."

Brand advantages: Advanced hybrid insoles providing arch support, heel cushioning for shock absorption, and air pockets for stability and comfort. The refined design is perfect for dates, romantic events, or family gatherings.

The shoes are available in sizes 39-46, with the option of replacing the insole for a personalized fit.

Available online and at the flagship store in Beit Panorama, Paul Celan St. 3, Tel Aviv, 1st Floor, Hall 120. (credit: Miri Moshe)

JO-MO Launches Vegan Chocolate-Coated Nuts and Almonds for Tu BiShvat

The JO-MO chocolate brand is launching a festive series of hazelnuts and almonds coated in chocolate for Tu BiShvat. The products are sugar-free, dairy-free, vegan, and low in available carbohydrates, with Badatz Ultra-Orthodox kosher certification.

The series includes 80% dark chocolate-coated hazelnuts and milk-style chocolate-coated almonds. The nuts and almonds cater to those avoiding sugar, vegans, diabetics, and anyone seeking healthier and more ethical alternatives. They are ideal for daily snacking, post-workout treats, or office indulgences.

Recommended retail price: 21.90 NIS

Available online, retail chains, and stores across Israel.

The products are crafted in a boutique factory in the Kadima industrial zone in Sharon, with a focus on quality and the needs of the Israeli consumer. (credit: ASSAF LEVY)

Tu BiShvat at Floroz: Gifts for nature and community contribution

In honor of Tu BiShvat, a holiday symbolizing growth and connection to nature, the "Floroz" nursery in Modi'in is launching a special collection of festive gift sets. The collection includes flowers, potted plants, and uniquely designed Israeli gifts, combining quality and personalization.

This year, Floroz is collaborating with the "Tzipor HaNefesh" association, which helps artists coping with mental health challenges integrate into the workforce. The gift sets incorporate artworks created by these artists, giving each gift a special social value.

Examples of Gift Sets:

Narcissus bulbs in a decorative ceramic bowl – ₪79

Blue Rain Bells in a low planter – ₪89

Succulents in a unique bamboo pot – ₪119

Israeli gift set with an Echeveria plant, jam, cookies, and a personalized dedication box – ₪129

The nursery is located at Tzomet Shilat, Modi'in, with an online store available for orders, Phone: 08-976-2555

Celebrate Tu BiShvat with gifts that bring joy and contribute to the community. (credit: Baron advertising)

Businesswoman Yafa Maximov launches a new skincare line

Yafa Maximov, owner of the "Yafa Maximov Aesthetic Centers" chain, is launching a new skincare line developed over three years to provide professional skincare solutions for home use.

The products will be sold exclusively on a newly launched e-commerce site, built with an investment of over ₪300,000. The site features a user-friendly interface, professional instructional videos, and full transparency about product ingredients.

The New Skincare Line:

The collection is divided into two main series:

Clear & Balance: Suitable for all skin types, focusing on hydration, protection, and balance throughout the day.

Clear & Balance+: Designed for oily and acne-prone skin, offering daily care to cleanse, balance, and soothe the skin.

Highlighted Products:

Balance Day Moisturizer – A lightweight moisturizer for normal to oily skin, enriched with hyaluronic acid and peptides to rejuvenate the skin and reduce fine lines. Price: ₪250

BB Cream SPF 30 – A daily cream with full coverage and high sun protection, available in three shades. Price: ₪245

Mineral Scrub – A deep-cleansing mineral exfoliant that removes excess oil and dirt while leaving the skin soft and refreshed. Price: ₪160

Green Tea Cleansing Foam – A rich cleansing foam infused with minerals and green tea extracts for deep cleansing and oil control. Price: ₪150

Propolis Powder – A soothing powder for oily skin with antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Price: ₪135

The website provides detailed ingredient information for each product, alongside expert tips, beauty trends, and skincare insights on Yafa Maximov’s blog.

This skincare line is part of Maximov’s broader service offerings, including advanced anti-aging treatments, body care, and cutting-edge hair removal technologies.

Available online and via customer service: 1-700-50-70-10 (credit: DAN PERETZ)

L'Oréal Paris launches LUMI GLOTION: Natural glow in four shades

International beauty brand L'Oréal Paris introduces LUMI GLOTION NATURAL GLOW, a new product that enhances the skin’s natural radiance while providing deep hydration with glycerin and shea butter.

Key Benefits:✔ Hydrates the skin for a radiant glow✔ Available in four shades to match various skin tones✔ Versatile use: as a primer before makeup, for contouring with a darker shade, as a highlighter for brightening, or mixed with foundation for an all-over glow

Retail Price: ₪70

Special Launch Price for February: ₪59.90

Available at leading pharmacies, HaMashbir L’Zarchan, select perfumeries, and online (credit: PR)

got2b launches a curl care line

International hair styling brand got2b introduces an innovative curl care and styling line, including a nourishing curl cream and curl spray.

Formulated with 98% natural ingredients and free of sulfates, silicones, and parabens, the products are enriched with nourishing oils like coconut, argan, and macadamia.

Curl Nourishing Cream – Provides hydration, definition, and softness without weighing hair down.

Curl Styling Spray – Controls frizz for up to 24 hours and enhances curl shape.

Price: ₪44.90 per product

Available at leading pharmacies, supermarkets, and select cosmetics stores. (credit: Henkel abroad)

Sweeter than ever: Eden desserts’ treats for love & romance

Eden Desserts presents a delightful selection of luxurious desserts to warm your heart and taste buds.

Each dessert comes in an elegant individual package, perfect for a cozy date night at home or as a sweet surprise for a loved one.

Bavarian Cream – A rich dessert with crunchy cookie crumbles, decadent chocolate syrup, and crunchy peanut bits.

Malabi – A light and refreshing Middle Eastern dessert featuring silky malabi layers, delicate rose syrup, shredded coconut, and crunchy peanuts.

Tiramisu – A luscious combination of whipped mascarpone and creamy layers over espresso-soaked biscuits, offering the perfect blend of flavors and textures.

Eden Desserts produces approximately 50,000 individual desserts daily from its boutique factory in Ashkelon and is Israel’s leading provider of gourmet personal-sized desserts.

Find them at supermarkets and specialty stores nationwide.

Surprise and indulge with these beautifully crafted desserts that bring sweetness to moments of love and togetherness.

Available online (credit: GIL AVIRAM)

Life launches a limited edition of beauty and storage products

Super-Pharm’s private label brand, Life, introduces a special limited edition collection of makeup tools and storage solutions in a festive design.

The collection includes a makeup brush set, a beauty sponge set, and a stylish jewelry organizer.

Makeup Brush Set – Includes 4 high-quality brushes for ₪59.90.

Beauty Sponge Set – 10 sponges in different sizes for seamless makeup application, priced at ₪39.90.

Jewelry Organizer – Heart-shaped with a built-in mirror and separate compartments, water-resistant coating, for ₪39.90.

Available at Super-Pharm stores and online (credit: PR)

HaMashbir department store offers a selection of special, luxurious, and romantic gifts for everyone:

For Her:

Lace Nightgown from the French brand ETAM – ₪149.90

Long-lasting Matte Lipstick by GA-DE – ₪70.50

Luxury Perfume Gift Sets from CHLOÉ, GIVENCHY, and Rabanne, starting at ₪251

For Him:

KENNETH COLE Bathrobe – ₪299

Grooming Gift Sets from Dolce & Gabbana, Burberry, and Rabanne, starting at ₪252

Bags – ₪299

For Everyone:

Luxury Bedding Set from KENNETH COLE – ₪509.90

Scented Candle from KENNETH COLE – ₪114.50

Unisex Fragrances from Courrèges

HaMashbir gifts are also available for purchase via Wolt.