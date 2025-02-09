How to Fill Out AF Form 988 for Military Leave Requests

How to Complete Air Force Form 988

If you're in the U.S. Air Force, then there's a good chance you're familiar with AF Form 988. This is your gateway to requesting military leave, whether for vacation, personal time, or emergencies. Filling out this form correctly is crucial for smooth leave approvals.

If you’re feeling unsure how to get started, don’t worry! In this guide, we'll walk you through all the steps to fill out AF 988 with confidence and accuracy. After all, you want to be sure your leave request goes through without a hitch.

Gather Required Information

Before you dive into the form, it’s a good idea to gather all the essential information in one place. To start with, you’ll need details like:

full name

SSN

rank

unit details

leave dates

reason for requesting leave

Having everything ready before you start speeds up the process. It also minimizes any back-and-forth later on.

Locate and Access AF Form 988

If you want to request leave and need the AF Form 988, you can download it from any military website or an online PDF tool like PDF Guru. We recommend getting a fillable PDF version and using a dedicated tool for ease of mind. This method also helps you keep your data secure and allows you to make adjustments if you spot an error. Plus, completing the form digitally saves considerable time compared to the traditional paper process.

Filling the Form

There are three sections to Form 988, though most of your concerns should be with Section I.

Personal Data

In Section I of DAF988, you’ll enter your personal information.

Full Name : Write your first and last name exactly as they appear in your military records.

Social Security Number (SSN): Enter your SSN in the designated field.

Rank/Grade : Indicate your current rank or grade.

Unit and Organization : Write the name of your unit and organization.

Date of Request : Date of completing the form.

Leave Information

You’ll also lay out the details of your leave request in Section I.

Leave Start and End Dates : Enter the exact dates for your requested leave.

Type of Leave : Indicate if it's ordinary leave, emergency leave, or something else.

Leave Address : Provide an address where you can be reached while on leave.

Once again, be as accurate as possible. This information will have an impact on unit scheduling. It also ensures there’s no confusion over your leave balance.

Duty Status During Leave

This part focuses on how your unit can reach you during your leave.

Leave a Contact Phone : Include a valid phone number where you can be reached at all times.

Duty Status Changes : If applicable, specify any temporary duty status changes.

Alternate Contact Information : Here, it's a good idea to add an alternate contact number or address.

This section is especially important for emergency leave. It ensures that your unit has a way to reach you if necessary.

Supervisor Approval and Certification

Now, it’s time to get your supervisor’s approval in both Section I and II.

Review and Verify : Your supervisor will check your details to ensure everything is accurate.

Agree to the Leave : Tick the “Approved” or “Disapproved” box.

Sign and Date : They’ll add their signature, date, and grade.

Comments : If necessary, your supervisor might add comments or additional instructions.

Commander Approval

Section II is where your leave request is officially validated by your commander.

Commander’s Signature and Date : Your commander will review, sign, and date the leave request.

Comments : If there are any additional considerations, your commander may include their comments here.

Getting the commander’s approval is essential. To that end, be sure to submit the AF Leave Form to your commander well in advance of your planned leave date. Section II needs to be completed if your leave originates outside of the United States. Finally, we should mention that Section III of the form is to check that your leave was taken correctly and as you initially specified in Section I.

Final Review: Ensuring Accuracy Before Submission

Before you submit your Air Force Form 988, give it one last look over. Carefully check for any missed fields, and make sure all entries are correct and legible. Look over the dates and contact information, and ensure signatures are where they need to be. Taking the time to thoroughly review your AF Form 988 helps you avoid processing delays and ensures everything is ready for approval.

Submit and Track Your Leave Request

Once you have all the necessary approvals, it’s time to submit your completed form. Hand it in to your unit’s personnel or administrative office. Don’t forget to keep a copy for your own records. Additionally, track your leave request through your unit’s leave management system. This way, you can be sure everything is in order before your departure.

Streamlining Your Leave Process with AF Form 988

Completing Leave Form 988 accurately is key to a smooth leave experience within the Air Force. We suggest that by taking your time to fill out each section correctly and verify your details, you’re setting yourself up for a successful leave request. By using digital tools, you can simplify the process even more, making it quicker to complete your form.

This article was written in cooperation with Linkuild