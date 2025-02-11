Dyson unveils innovative wet and dry vacuum cleaner

Dyson, known for its technological innovation in household cleaning products, unveils its new device - the Dyson WashG1. Unlike the company's traditional vacuums, this time it is a dedicated device combining vacuuming and floor washing, with an emphasis on automatic separation of dry dirt from dirty water.

The new device, equipped with a 1-liter water tank, can clean an area of up to 290 square meters on a single charge. The core technology is based on two rotating rollers covered in microfiber fibers, with an impressive density of 64,800 fibers per square centimeter. The rollers, powered by separate motors, rotate in opposite directions while receiving a uniform water supply through 26 exit points.

According to Charlie Park, Vice President of Home Engineering at Dyson, "Most of us vacuum the house regularly, but wet cleaning is considered a more complicated task. This new device is designed to solve that challenge."

The significant innovation in the device is its automatic separation system for different types of dirt. A sophisticated system of pumps and a 500-micron mesh separates dry dirt from dirty water during the collection stage. The dry dirt is collected in a separate tray using internal brushes with nylon fibers, while the dirty water is transferred to a dedicated 0.8-liter tank.

In terms of control, the device offers three levels of wash intensity - low, medium, and high - with three additional settings for precise adjustment in each level. Additionally, there is a MAX mode for dealing with particularly stubborn stains. Dyson WashG1 (credit: PR)

Dyson engineers paid special attention to the device's maneuverability. The wheels were designed to span the entire width of the roller brush, allowing for effective cleaning up to the corners. The low height of the roller brush allows easy access under furniture, and the device's unique structure ensures smooth movement across surfaces.

In terms of maintenance, Dyson emphasized a design that prevents dirt buildup within the device itself. The tanks are designed without sharp internal surfaces or crevices, with wide openings for easy cleaning, and the device includes a self-cleaning mode to prepare it for the next use.

The WashG1 will be available for purchase in Israel at a price of 3,290 NIS. The price includes two years of warranty and in-home service provided by B.N.Z.K. Trading, the official Dyson distributor in Israel. The device will be available for purchase on the company's official website (Dyson.co.il) and in selected electrical stores.

It remains to be seen how the new device will be received in the Israeli market. While its relatively high price is typical for Dyson products, the company offers an advanced technological solution for those tired of the traditional mop-and-bucket method. The ability to wash and vacuum simultaneously, along with the automatic separation system between types of dirt and precise control over the water supply, ensures a more convenient and efficient cleaning experience.

For consumers already owning other Dyson products, the WashG1 offers the same level of finish and innovation they are familiar with from the company. For others, especially those looking for a way to avoid dealing with water buckets and mops, this could be a great opportunity to upgrade their home cleaning experience – although at a considerable price of NIS 3,290. Ultimately, the decision will depend on whether the comfort and efficiency offered by the device justify the significant financial investment.