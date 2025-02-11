Israelis rediscover Indian Ocean Islands: 50% more flights for Passover 2025

The growing demand for vacations in the Indian Ocean Islands has led to the expansion of direct flight services from Israel ahead of Passover 2025. Six weekly flights will operate to Seychelles, alongside an additional direct flight to Mauritius, reflecting a 50% increase in seat availability compared to last year.

"We are seeing significant recovery in tourism to exotic destinations," explains Tali Yativ, CEO of Spirit World Productions. "With a flight distance of 6-7 hours, the Indian Ocean Islands offer an attractive alternative to the traditional Passover holidays."

Passover package prices, including direct flights and accommodation, range from $2,550 to $3,690 per person for Seychelles and Mauritius. The prices reflect a moderate increase of about 10% compared to last year, mainly due to rising fuel costs and increased demand.

The Seychelles and Mauritius Islands offer a variety of vacation options, from classic beaches to a range of water activities, and are a preferred destination for Israeli families and couples seeking an exotic vacation.