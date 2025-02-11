The Tel Aviv place competing with Shanghai and Koh Samui

While the Israeli tourism industry faces one of its most difficult crises in history, a Tel Aviv hostel has managed to achieve impressive international success. Abraham Hostel Tel Aviv has won the prestigious Hostelworld award for the second consecutive year in the "Best Extra Large Hostel in Asia" category, alongside leading hostels from Shanghai and Koh Samui.

This achievement is especially remarkable against the backdrop of the near-total paralysis of incoming tourism since October 7. During this period, the group not only maintained its operations but also expanded its social activities with the launch of the "Abraham Tent" project – a unique initiative in collaboration with "Yanai's Friends" and the Gvanim association, providing support for bereaved families. Abraham Hostel Tel Aviv (credit: Mike Yudin)

"This win, in such a challenging time for Israeli tourism, emphasizes the importance of continuing to develop our social-activist tourism model," says Gilad Shauloff, CEO of the Abraham Group. "We continue to prove that it is possible to combine business excellence with deep social commitment."

The Abraham Group also achieved another milestone by becoming the first Israeli company to receive the prestigious impact certification from the GSTC (Global Sustainable Tourism Council). This certification reflects its commitment to the highest standards of sustainable tourism, including fair employment, promoting local communities, and protecting the environment.