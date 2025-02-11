Where are we vacationing in 2025? New direct flights from Israel

Good news for travel enthusiasts: Eshet Tours is launching a collaboration with the airline Flylili, which will open 12 new destinations with direct flights from Israel. The destinations include the awakening Malta, the cultural cities of Prague and Krakow, and entirely new destinations like the Romanian Brașov and the beaches of Mamaia.

The first route to be opened will be to Malta, with flights twice a week starting March 2. The Mediterranean island, which became a film star with the shooting of "Game of Thrones" and "Gladiator," offers a surprising combination of ancient sites, crystal-clear beaches, and modern gastronomy – including 11 Michelin-starred restaurants. Flights will start from €349, and a package including three nights at the Doubletree By Hilton hotel will be offered at €489. Flylili (credit: PR)

The two surprising destinations on the list are in Romania: Brașov, a medieval city in the heart of the Carpathian Mountains, serving as a perfect base for nature tours, and Mamaia – a holiday gem on the Black Sea coast that has become a popular destination for families. Flights to Brașov will operate from late June on Mondays, while flights to Mamaia will be offered twice a week on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays during July and August.

Gradually, flights to popular destinations will also be added: Prague (starting in March, from €269), Krakow and Vienna (from May), and Basel and Zagreb (from June). Special flights for Passover will operate to Thessaloniki (from €329), Sicily, and Milan (from €399). Mamaia, Romania (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

"In this period, we are excited to bring real news to the Israeli audience with 12 destinations with direct flights at convenient hours," says Shirley Cohen Orkavi, VP of Eshet Tours. "The flights make new destinations accessible while keeping popular and familiar destinations."

The flights will be operated on Flylili’s Airbus A319 aircraft, a Romanian airline with the European EASA standard. In 2025, the company will operate four planes in Israel, one of which will be dedicated to Eshet Tours’ new routes.