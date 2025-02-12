In the spirit of Valentine’s Day: SKECHERS sneakers

With Valentine’s Day approaching (February 14), the international sports and lifestyle brand SKECHERS presents: heart-themed sneakers, the result of a unique collaboration with renowned graffiti artist James Goldcrown.

James Goldcrown is known worldwide for his iconic graffiti paintings, which incorporate dripping heart elements in various colors. In his art, Goldcrown chooses these universal elements to be understood across the globe, without the need for explanation or translation, aiming to spread a message of love, hope, and harmony to the world.

SKECHERS' collaboration with James Goldcrown brings these beloved elements to SKECHERS sneakers. The unique design features prints inspired by his well-known graffiti artwork on sneakers from the UNO collection, a global bestseller by SKECHERS. This collection includes a visible air-cushioned sole that provides height, support, and stability to the foot, along with an Air-Cooled Memory Foam® insole that adapts to the foot's shape while maintaining ventilation.

The heart sneakers capture every heart, blending fashion and art, offering maximum comfort, and adding a touch of style and love to any look.

The shoes are available for women and girls in the following sizes:

Women: 36-41, Girls: 27-35