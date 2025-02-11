After a year: The beloved northern hotel returns, renewed and stunning

A fresh addition to the tourism landscape of the Upper Galilee: Hagoshrim Hotel in Nature is preparing for its grand reopening on February 16, 2025. The reopening comes after more than a year of closure, during which the hotel underwent a comprehensive renewal process.

"We are excited and eagerly awaiting the arrival of our guests," emphasizes Billy Romash, the acting CEO of the hotel. "We have received great support from our customers, who, like us, are looking forward to the reopening and cannot wait to be hosted again. We have invested in renovating, refurbishing, and refreshing the hotel to provide our guests with an even better hospitality experience while preserving the unique charm of Hagoshrim, with its surrounding nature and breathtaking scenery."

At the heart of the renewal is the Dan Wing, which underwent an extensive renovation of its 32 guest rooms, with an investment of NIS 10M. The work, expected to be completed in March, will bring the total number of guest accommodations to 172, spread across four areas, all surrounded by natural landscapes, flowing streams, and nature reserves.

The hotel is introducing a variety of new hospitality packages: The Couples' Spa Package, available from Sunday to Wednesday, includes a Galilean breakfast, a couples' spa treatment, unlimited access to the facilities, including a Turkish hammam, and a complimentary bottle of wine or champagne in the room. Prices start at NIS 1,390 per couple, excluding August and Israeli holidays.

For cycling enthusiasts, the hotel offers a unique package: Guests who book a two-night stay, either midweek or on weekends, receive a 90-minute guided cycling tour along the Dan River as a complimentary experience. The price for a double room stay, including a Galilean breakfast, starts at NIS 1,100 per night.

The upgraded service offerings now feature a leading spa with holistic treatments and a traditional hammam, a fitness center, a year-round indoor heated pool, and an additional summer pool. The hotel's restaurants specialize in local cuisine made from fresh Galilean ingredients.

The hotel's location provides convenient access to the region’s top attractions: The Dan River, Tel Dan Nature Reserve, Snir Stream, and Mount Hermon are all just a short drive away. Additionally, hotel guests receive exclusive benefits at the nearby Ma’ayan Hagoshrim Kayaking Center.

The hotel’s deep historical roots remain integral to its identity: It was originally built on the foundations of a 19th-century palace and later evolved alongside the establishment of Kibbutz Hagoshrim in 1948. The current renovations carefully preserve this historical heritage while integrating modern comforts.