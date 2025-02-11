First American airline back: United Airlines resumes flights to Israel

For those eagerly awaiting April 1 and the return of Delta Air Lines, there is good news: United Airlines has announced plans to resume flights on the New York/Newark–Tel Aviv route starting March 15, with a second daily flight being added on March 29. The resumption of flights follows a detailed evaluation of operational considerations in the region and close collaboration with flight attendant and pilot unions. The flights will be operated using Boeing 787-10 aircraft.

United has a long-standing commitment to service on the Tel Aviv route, and its flight resumption will make it the first American airline to restore service this year. The airline also offers connecting flights to Tel Aviv through its partnership with Lufthansa Group airlines. United will continue to assess opportunities for resuming additional flights based on demand. (credit: Israel Airports Authority Spokesperson)

In the company’s announcement, United stated: "The resumption of flights follows a thorough assessment of operational considerations for the region and close cooperation with the unions representing our flight attendants and pilots."

As of today, the airline has begun selling tickets for this popular route on its official website. If you act quickly, you can still find round-trip tickets for March 15 starting at approximately $1,270.