The new learning complexes are shaping the environmental culture of tomorrow

Even during the height of the conflict, various educational buildings continued to be constructed throughout Israel—buildings that differ significantly from those we have known. These new structures are meticulously designed, uniquely and innovatively segmented, where the flow between corridors and hallways is seamless, and classrooms are no longer generic rectangles with a window. It seems that at least some of the educational institutions of the future are much more than just another brick in the wall, and as such, they may greatly benefit the future of our children.

"Childhood and adolescence are the periods that shape our lives, during which our approach to society, the environment, order and cleanliness, beauty, and aesthetics is formed. Therefore, we must not underestimate the importance of educational frameworks where we spend a significant part of our time. These frameworks play a substantial role in shaping the individual personality of each and every one of us," says architect Benny Perry, a partner at V5 Architects. Beit Hanina, architecture, planning and design: V5 Architects (credit: PR)

"Anyone who thinks of a school as merely a collection of walls, floors, windows, and doors is missing other equally important aspects. For example, in a frontal seating arrangement, a student sees only the backs of their classmates and not their faces. Many attest that the traditional learning experience—sitting endlessly in a fixed position, constantly struggling to focus on a static occurrence—is often extremely boring and involves a desperate attempt to resist natural human instincts to move and experience the environment, light, shapes, and colors the world offers us. Consequently, 21st-century schools are being designed as experiential centers for their learners, offering new learning methods that were once considered revolutionary but are now an integral part of educational philosophies. These complexes incorporate new environments that differ from the traditional classrooms, such as diverse learning spaces and gathering areas that facilitate a variety of activities outside the classrooms—whether academic activities, leisure functions, or official events.

"In some cases, buildings are elevated above ground to create shaded courtyards and rooftop gardens, serving as additional spaces for children. In other cases, the complex is designed for dual-purpose use, allowing community activities after school hours without intruding into the learning spaces," Perry explains.

"The building itself and the surrounding landscape are of immense importance, as are the materials used for its envelope and the design of its products and furniture," Perry adds. "For decades, classrooms and their surroundings were designed in a spartan manner, prioritizing low-cost materials for easy maintenance. Today, we strive to create richer environments in terms of materials, forms, and colors. It has already been proven that the more designed and well-crafted the spaces are, the greater students’ awareness of preserving them." BGU medical simulation center, Ada Karmi Melamede Architects (credit: PR)

As an example, Perry highlights the Beit Hanina School for gifted students in grades 7-12: "The complex we created spans seven dunams and is built around an inner courtyard. Since the plot is narrow and elongated, we needed a solution, which we found in a school elevated on pillars, making the entire ground floor a de facto open public space. In this way, we created a floating school, with a garden and a spacious area beneath it, while the classrooms are situated above. The corridors face the inner courtyard, allowing students to look out and enjoy the view through the windows. Each floor has different types of informal seating areas, and the classrooms themselves feature alcoves where students can sit and study. Instead of fluorescent lighting, we opted for focused lighting, making the atmosphere resemble more of a high-tech workspace."

According to the architect, new schools are designed to shape generations of people who will operate in a vastly different environment than the one we know today: "This approach necessitates reinforcing qualities characteristic of individuals who thrive in a technology-rich and scientifically innovative world," he explains. "For instance, individuality—leveraging unique personal abilities to achieve outstanding accomplishments in areas where students show special interest. This is encouraged by assigning personal projects on topics they are passionate about and presenting them in class. This requires designing personal workspaces that allow for detachment from the environment, as well as frontal presentation areas in the classroom.

"Additionally, these spaces encourage autodidacticism and enhance students’ independent learning skills. One of their goals is to turn each student into a source of knowledge and a catalyst for change. This necessitates providing access to information databases via personal computers and creating an inclusive environment that fosters learning anytime and anywhere." Beit Avi Chai, Ada Karmi Melamede Architects (credit: ARDON BAR-HAMA)

"The social aspect is also emphasized in these complexes, and in their design, we focus on creating spaces that encourage communication between individuals and their surroundings, as well as participation in joint activities. This is achieved through social gatherings in informal seating arrangements, whether inside the classroom or in a shared space for the entire grade level. Community engagement is also central, requiring larger gathering areas within the school building.

"Openness and transparency are a new dimension in the student’s relationship with their surroundings. Nowadays, in many cases, there is a trend to open the classroom to its environment by using glass partitions—both within the building and toward the outside. The previously closed and monotonous walls are giving way to views of both internal and external landscapes. Studies have shown that this openness improves students' concentration." Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Architect Ori Lanir, a partner at architect Ada Karmi-Melamede’s firm, believes that educational buildings should be the most significant in the community—dominant in presence, central, and accessible to the public throughout the day and even in the evening. "Schools must stop being single-purpose structures and should integrate additional functions that serve the community," he explains. "Their design should be airy and transparent, abundant in landscaped areas and play zones between floors." Beit Berl, Ada Karmi Melamede Architects (credit: PR)

According to Lanir, "The Ministry of Education approves the construction of schools based on a 1.6 gross-to-net ratio, which limits intermediary spaces and leads to formulaic design. Research indicates that education does not take place only in classrooms but primarily in informal meeting spaces—these intermediary zones. As a result, we design inviting and open educational buildings rich in informal learning and gathering spaces.

"For example, we have designed buildings where classrooms and activity areas support various learning formats. Despite their complexity, these transitional spaces maintain a quiet atmosphere. This fosters a different learning environment—one that teaches consideration for others, encourages quiet movement, and promotes calm speech."

"In addition to learning areas, there are also lounging and relaxation spaces filled with beanbags and cushions, creating a comfortable and pleasant atmosphere. It turns out that these are the very spaces where the most effective learning often takes place," says Lanir. "Through inviting and soothing architectural design, these buildings instill a sense of respect and cultivate a learning atmosphere uncommon in our region." Gedera School, V5 Architects (credit: STUDIO A)

As a case study, Lanir highlights the learning complex his firm designed at Beit Berl College, which includes educational buildings for the arts and sciences: "The facades of the buildings create and enclose both intimate courtyards and larger public courtyards that enhance movement pathways. The placement of entrances ensures continuity of pathways that connect the various buildings, some of which are elevated, allowing for covered pedestrian passageways."

"The facades of the buildings we designed are largely transparent, breaking away from static forms. This exposure reveals students’ movement as they head to their classrooms. The entrance spaces span the entire height of the buildings, serving as multipurpose areas for exhibitions, learning, waiting zones, and meeting points. The entrance space acts as a hub that disperses movement to different wings of the buildings, while the covered entrances lead to other campus buildings and inner courtyards."

Architect Benny Perry, partner in V5 Architects firm (credit: Daniel Perry) Architect Ori Lanir, partner in Ada Karmi Melamede Architects firm (credit: PR)

It is evident that the different learning spaces in the complex designed by the firm are the complete opposite of the generic classrooms we have become accustomed to seeing: "We designed HUB spaces that serve as open, dynamic, and stimulating learning environments—places for brainstorming, sharing, and collaborative engagement," explains Lanir. "These large spaces facilitate interdisciplinary projects, particularly between the sciences and the arts, and across various fields of study. They enable diverse teaching methodologies that encourage initiative and creativity, whether independently or through collaboration. The open space fosters flexible and fluid organization, creating an endless, flowing environment that enhances the sense of community and curiosity, with its transparency intermittently revealing the activities within."