IACC will lead the Ministry of Education’s plan for the Arab, Bedouin, and Druze communities

The Israel Association of Community Centers (IACC) won an unprecedented tender worth approximately NIS 400 million for a period of five years after surpassing other competitors. The association bases its success on extensive knowledge and experience in operating educational projects and programs, both formal and informal, on a national scale.

As part of the tender, the association will lead the Ministry of Education’s five-year plan for the Arab, Bedouin, and Druze communities. This is a strategic initiative for providing extensive pedagogical and administrative services. The program, which will be led by IACC—also serving as an operational arm of government ministries and local authorities—will be implemented in approximately 2,000 educational institutions and will employ more than 3,000 workers.

The program will focus on reducing educational gaps while improving academic achievements, preventing dropout, strengthening informal education, and developing local leadership.

Tal Basechess, CEO IACC, stated: “Winning the tender reflects the recognition of our expertise in formal and informal education and the professionalism that the association leads in every field. A few years ago, I decided to establish the Project Management Division in IACC, and now we are seeing the fruits of this investment. Since its establishment, the division has won various tenders worth hundreds of millions of shekels. We see it as a privilege to lead, hand in hand with the Ministry of Education, the five-year plan in the Arab community to reduce gaps and provide the next generation with the tools for optimal integration into all areas of life in Israel.”

IACC will begin implementing the program as early as next month, in close collaboration with local authorities and the Ministry of Education.