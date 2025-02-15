With customized training: Kolnoa Peer Gym launches a membership for teenagers

Kolnoa Peer Gym is introducing a membership for teenagers aged 12-16, offering personalized training in groups of up to 12 participants. The program is designed to help teens stay fit, integrate social interactions, and boost their self-confidence in a fun and engaging atmosphere.

Among the classes offered in this program: barre classes, functional training, boxing, Pilates, and athletics, all led by top trainers in the field.

Physical Benefits

Improved Strength and Endurance: Regular training strengthens muscles and bones, enhances overall fitness, and reduces the risk of injuries.

Maintaining a Healthy Weight: Physical activity helps burn calories, contributes to a healthy weight, and reduces the risk of obesity and related illnesses.

Improved Flexibility and Balance: Certain workouts, such as Pilates and boxing, improve flexibility, range of motion, and balance.

Motor Development: Diverse physical activities enhance coordination, agility, and motor skills.

Mental Benefits

Improved Mood: Physical activity releases endorphins, brain chemicals that promote happiness and relaxation.

Reduced Stress and Anxiety: Exercise helps lower stress hormone levels and improves the ability to cope with stress and anxiety.

Enhanced Focus and Memory: Physical activity increases blood flow to the brain, which may improve concentration, memory, and cognitive abilities.

Boosted Self-Confidence: Achieving fitness goals and improving physical abilities contribute to greater self-esteem and self-image.

Social Benefits

Building Social Connections: Participating in sports or group physical activities allows for meeting new friends and strengthening social ties.

Learning Teamwork: Group physical activities teach teamwork, cooperation, and communication.

Developing Social Skills: Engaging in physical activities enhances social skills such as communication, listening, and respect for others.

Yanky Obziler, CEO of Kolnoa Peer Gym: "It is very important to instill good sports habits in teenagers. Sports will develop them physically, mentally, and socially. It instills values of perseverance, goal-setting, and achievement, while also providing social interaction through group training. It is crucial to choose physical activities suited to the trainee's age and fitness level, consult a certified fitness trainer or sports instructor for professional guidance, create a structured workout plan, follow safety guidelines, perform exercises correctly to prevent injuries, and select enjoyable and engaging activities to ensure long-term commitment."