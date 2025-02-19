Meet Xiaomi’s new vacuum-mop

Let's start with the bottom line—the Xiaomi X20 Max robotic vacuum-mop is an excellent product that anyone would love to have at home. The app is very user-friendly, and the device itself cleans the house efficiently, saving you a lot of hassle. This new vacuum represents a significant leap forward in smart home cleaning, combining cutting-edge AI technology with unprecedented suction power.

What happens after you buy the X20 Max? First, you'll need to install the Xiaomi app on your phone. The installation is simple, and the app is available in Hebrew.

One important note: If you’re considering purchasing this product for someone who struggles with technology, you might want to rethink it. The vacuum-mop operates exclusively via the app, and while the interface is user-friendly, it might not be suitable for older adults who won’t be able to fully utilize its capabilities.

Full Specifications – Everything You Need to Know About the Xiaomi X20 Max

Xiaomi X20 Max robotic vacuum-mop (credit: PR) After installing the app and setting up the docking station and the vacuum-mop, the device begins mapping your home. Before starting the mapping process, make sure to check the rooms for obstacles, remove cables from the floor to prevent tangling, and create an ideal mapping environment so the vacuum can learn the layout of your home.

Once the mapping is complete, you’ll see in the app how the device has divided the home into rooms, and you can assign names to each room. This allows you to later command the vacuum to clean specific areas, like only the bedroom and living room.

We could go into detail about the suction power and water usage, but to put it simply—this product is fantastic. The suction power is so strong that if, for example, you have a room with cat litter, switching to Turbo mode will clean the room completely.

In terms of mopping performance, the X20 Max also excels. You can even add a dedicated cleaning solution designed for robotic vacuum-mops. While Xiaomi does not currently offer its own cleaning liquid, you can purchase compatible solutions from other brands—just make sure it's a liquid, not thick or foamy.

FAQs

Once you purchase the product and bring it home, you will likely have questions about its operation and what you can do with it. For this reason, we have compiled a list of questions and answers that came up during our review. In any case, you can always contact the company's technical support center at 086852114. During our review, we called the support center, and a representative answered all our questions in a pleasant and courteous manner. The wait time was approximately 5 minutes.

Can I use a cleaning solution? Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

As mentioned, the Xiaomi X20 Max robotic vacuum-mop does not have a built-in compartment for cleaning solution, but you can add a suitable cleaning liquid to the clean water tank, as long as it is non-foamy and not too thick.

How long does the device take to dry after use?

After mopping, the vacuum returns to its docking station for cleaning and drying. The drying process takes about 3 hours, during which you may hear noise from the dock—this is just the brushes drying.

Can I operate the device remotely?

Yes. The vacuum connects to your home Wi-Fi, allowing you to control it via the app even when you're not home.

Can it clean only carpets?

Yes. In the app, you can draw specific cleaning zones, such as carpets, and set the device to vacuum only in those areas.

What about elderly users or those who struggle with technology?

Xiaomi’s technical support team can assist older users and those who need guidance, from downloading the app to mapping the home.

Can it handle cat litter?

Yes. The X20 Max boasts an incredible suction power of 8,000Pa, one of the highest in its category. It has four suction modes—Quiet, Normal, Strong, and Turbo—and can handle almost any type of dirt. If you have cat litter on the floor, it’s recommended to use Turbo mode.

What does it do when it detects a carpet?

The vacuum automatically detects carpets and lifts its mopping brushes. If it's in vacuum + mop mode, it will vacuum dust from the carpet. If it's set to mop only, it will simply pass over the carpet and resume mopping the floor afterward.

How often should it be cleaned?

Cleaning frequency depends on usage. A general check-up every 1-2 months is recommended to ensure no hair is tangled around the brush. The docking station should also be cleaned of accumulated debris. If the vacuum detects a lack of clean water, it will send a notification to your phone reminding you to refill the clean water and empty the dirty water.

What happens if it encounters a foreign object?

If the vacuum runs into an obstacle, it will pause immediately to prevent damage. If it detects an object it cannot handle, it will send a notification to your phone, instructing you to manually remove the object before continuing the cleaning cycle.

Do I need to replace the dust bag?

The docking station includes a special dust bag that collects debris. You can either replace it when full or empty it yourself. Replacement dust bags are available on Xiaomi’s official website or online retailers. Just ensure you purchase a compatible bag for your device.

Technical Details

Smart and Autonomous Cleaning System – the innovative All-in-One docking station integrates a dual air circulation system with advanced cleaning technology: From a self-cleaning system for the cloths using hot water at a temperature of 55°C, through a hot air drying system that prevents unpleasant odors, to an automatic waste disposal mechanism. The station is equipped with a 4-liter clean water tank, sufficient for cleaning an area of up to 200 square meters, and a 2.5-liter dust bag that empties automatically within 10 seconds and lasts for up to 75 days of use. The system includes three levels of cloth soaking and four different operating modes, allowing perfect adaptation to all types of surfaces and dirt.

Advanced Artificial Intelligence – the X20 Max is equipped with revolutionary Cross-S™ technology, combining a precise navigation and obstacle detection system in a three-dimensional space. A light sensor and edges with a 120° scanning angle provide accurate measurement capability and an especially wide spatial perception, enabling the identification of small objects and smart navigation. The advanced LDS navigation technology allows a full 360° scan of the home space, with the ability to create and save up to five 3D maps of different floors in a home or office.

Advanced Technology for Home Use – the vacuum-mop features an ultrasonic sensor for carpet detection and automatic lifting of the rotating cloths up to a height of 10 mm, along with an innovative robotic arm for the cloth, which extends up to 40 mm for efficient cleaning of corners and edges. To prevent hair and fur from getting tangled in the main brush, the innovative brush contains built-in blades that continuously cut hair and fur safely, directing them into the dust container.

Powerful Battery and Smart Connectivity – the vacuum is equipped with a 5200mAh lithium battery, capable of continuous operation for up to 120 minutes and designed for smart charging as needed. During long tasks, the robot automatically returns to the charging station when the battery is low and resumes cleaning from where it left off after recharging. The device supports wireless connectivity and Bluetooth 4.2 and fully integrates with the Mi Home app. Support for voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant allows full voice control, smart cleaning task planning, virtual zone settings, and real-time tracking of the cleaning map. The smart interface also provides alerts on the need to replace consumable accessories such as filters and brushes.

Vacuum price: NIS 3,990

Available at authorized resellers, in official Xiaomi store locations: Rothschild 62 Rishon Lezion, Dizengoff Center, Modi'in, Ofer Kryon Mall, and Mall Hayam in Eilat, as well as on the official Xiaomi Israel website: https://www.mi-il.co.il.