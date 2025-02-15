Samsung and Newpan launch new partnership

NewPro, a subsidiary of Newpan, the official importer of Samsung products in Israel, and Samsung Israel recently held a festive event to launch their strategic partnership. The event took place at the Rokach Hall in Tel Aviv, with senior industry figures in attendance. Participants had the opportunity to hear about the new collaboration, upcoming business and consumer opportunities, and enjoy a performance by Lior Sushard.

The list of event participants included: Zvika Gior, Chairman and Owner of Newpan; Yaron Tzfadia, CEO of Newpan; Ido Shani, VP of Marketing at Newpan; Uri Gyor, VP at the company; Ryan Choi, CEO of Samsung Israel; Kobi Bash, Head of Consumer Products Division at Samsung Israel; and others, including senior figures from leading companies such as Avi Superstore chain, KSP, Big Electric, Bug network, Tarklin Electric, Sani, and the international research company GFK.

During the event, impressive technological innovations were revealed, including a new flagship product series from Samsung, with a focus on smart TVs that incorporate artificial intelligence. Representatives from both companies declared their commitment to lead the Israeli market in technological innovation, while continually improving the customer experience.

Ido Shani, VP of Marketing at Newpan, remarked: "We are proud that the world leader in technological innovation has chosen us as its official importers in Israel. The partnership with Samsung represents a significant milestone, and together we will bring the most advanced technologies to Israel with the highest level of customer service."