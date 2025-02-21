Flying live: Cooperation agreement between HOT and El Al

El Al CEO Dina Ben-Tal Ganancia and HOT CEO Tal Granot-Goldstein announced long-term strategic cooperation agreements that will allow customers of both companies to enjoy exclusive services and benefits, along with an advanced content experience during flights.

As part of the cooperation, FLY CARD holders will enjoy double points accumulation for purchasing various services from the HOT Group, including benefits on mobile and internet packages for use abroad. The double points accumulation will apply to the purchase of various services from the HOT Group, such as television, internet, and mobile packages both in Israel and abroad, except for electricity services. Additionally, FLY CARD holders will be eligible for a benefit to join HOT services in exchange for points or a combination of money and points.

A content agreement has also been signed between the companies, which will include full integration of HOT's new content into the entertainment systems of El Al's planes. In the coming months, a variety of new content will gradually be added to the in-flight entertainment systems of El Al's planes. Passengers on El Al flights will be able to watch HOT's popular original productions, including: Shababnikim, Zaguri Empire, Indel, We're on the Map, Corduroy, Queens, Spin, The Dream Owner, Golstar, and leading original series for children and youth such as: Hurry Up and Be Careful, Baggies, and more. Additional content is expected to be added later.

Cooperation agreement between HOT and El Al (credit: PR)

The event, which took place at the King David Lounge at Ben Gurion Airport, included a toast with senior executives from both companies. Afterward, the actors from HOT's successful series Shababnikim — Uri Leizerovitz, Israel Atias, Daniel Gad, and Omer Perlman — surprised passengers at the departure gate of one of El Al's flights. They were joined by Tal Mord, a member of El Al's team, who shared details about the new agreement coming to the planes.

According to HOT Group CEO Tal Granot-Goldstein: "We are excited to embark on this strategic collaboration that brings great news to HOT and El Al customers. We are offering our customers an upgraded experience that combines high-quality content, customer experience, and significant benefits. The partnership with El Al reflects a shared vision and values between the two companies, focusing on enhancing added value for customers while maintaining values of quality, innovation, and Israeli identity."

El Al CEO Dina Ben-Tal Ganancia: "We are happy to continue promoting and emphasizing original Israeli creation on El Al flights, while expanding the offering of HOT's excellent and beloved content to the Israeli audience. The collaboration also offers an upgraded value proposition for Frequent Flyer Club members holding the FLY CARD, with a variety of mutual benefits, including double points accumulation and redemption of frequent flyer points for HOT services. We are grateful for the good partnership with a significant Israeli company like HOT and will continue to support Israeli creations, blue and white."

Key Points of the Agreement: