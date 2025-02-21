The big chain surprises: This is the ridiculous amount you'll pay for a giant screen

Shufersal has launched a market-breaking promotion on a variety of Pilot brand televisions, with discounts of dozens of percentage points.

According to the company's announcement, the screens can be purchased by customers who have made a purchase in the store for 199 shekels and will come with a one-year service and warranty by NewPan. The screens will be available for purchase at Shufersal Deal, Deal Extra, and Universe branches. Minimum quantity: 700 units.

And what are the prices?

32-inch HD LED screen – only NIS 199 (regular price NIS 499.90)

40-inch FULL HD LED screen – only NIS 399 (regular price NIS 749.90)

43-inch ANDROID TV 4K screen – only NIS 499 (regular price NIS 1099)

50-inch ANDROID QLED 4K screen – only NIS 799 (regular price NIS 1719.90)

55-inch ANDROID QLED 4K screen – only NIS 999 (regular price NIS 1819.90)

The increasing cost of living is expected to make the public more calculated and cautious in their purchases, as there is already concern among retailers that consumers will reduce their shopping due to rising prices and stick to the minimum they need.

Supermarkets are looking for gimmicks to bring customers into their branches and sometimes offer selected products at very low prices. Recently, Shufersal has been running promotions that included a sharp drop in prices for products purchased with a minimum amount of other store products, but these were regular consumer products like food, not electronics.