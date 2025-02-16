Tel Aviv flooded? Get free dry socks at bus stops

The supermarket chain am:pm is launching a particularly innovative initiative in Tel Aviv: Designated bus stops that will distribute free dry socks to passersby who got wet in the rain. The stops, designed in a striking turquoise color, are equipped with interactive signs that allow people to grab a pair of high-quality socks on the spot and continue on their way.

The initiative, launched on February 5, comes at the perfect time as stormy weather returns. The branded socks come in individual ball-shaped packaging in three different colors, and the chain promises a steady supply of thousands of pairs until the rainy season ends. am:pm hands out socks at bus stops (credit: Courtesy of JCS)

"The story of wet socks is something every Tel Aviv resident can relate to," explains Natalie Mordi Bar, am:pm's marketing director. "We want to connect with our customers not only inside our stores but also outside of them—to experience the lively, noisy, and vibrant streets, as well as the daily challenges and struggles, and provide them with a smart, original, and surprising solution."

This new initiative highlights am:pm's commitment to providing urban solutions tailored to Tel Aviv’s city life. The chain, known for its Tel Aviv-centric DNA and 24/7 shopping experience, continues to lead initiatives that offer precise solutions for the urban lifestyle—this time with a wintery and unexpected twist.