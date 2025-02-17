The IKEA owner went crazy: These are the items That might disappear from the shelves soon

"Love is in the small details," this is what we're told every Valentine's Day, and it seems that IKEA has taken this saying one step further. The Swedish chain, which has long become synonymous with affordable design, is launching a pink and romantic collection for International Valentine's Day that will make you fall in love – even with the prices. LED Wall Lamp Price: NIS 95 (credit: IKEA)

The most talked-about item in the collection is undoubtedly the LED heart-shaped wall lamp (NIS 95), which gives the room a romantic and soft atmosphere. Next to it, the GRADIS vase (NIS 59) in a delicate pink-gray shade with an interesting texture, which can also be perfect as a decorative item without flowers. GRADIS Vase Price: NIS 59 (credit: IKEA)

For textile lovers, the store offers the HORNMAL throw (NIS 59) in a soft pink shade with a checkered texture and decorative fringes – perfect for winter evenings in front of the TV. For storing small items or gifts, the REGNBROMS storage box (NIS 29) decorated with pink heart prints is a particularly sweet and practical solution.

KLOTSTARR TV Blanket Price: NIS 125 (credit: IKEA)

"The new collection offers items that can easily fit into any room in the house," explains IKEA. "The attractive prices allow everyone to enjoy romantic design items, whether it's a gift for a loved one or a home upgrade ahead of the holiday." REGNBROMS Storage Box Price: NIS 29 (credit: IKEA)