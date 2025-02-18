That '70s show: Bringing the beloved style back home

After a period of clean minimalism, we are returning to the colors, textures, and optimism of the most turbulent decade—the '70s. This decade was a celebration of self-expression, individuality, freedom, and boldness. Features like disco, vibrant colors, psychedelic prints, and natural materials were just part of what defined this era, which was considered the most colorful decade. Now, these elements are making a comeback in home design.

So, before you pick up the phone to call an interior designer, we’ve prepared a short guide on how to upgrade your home effortlessly, inspired by the most fascinating and colorful decade we’ve known.

Old with a Twist

The easiest way to incorporate the '70s into your home is by integrating retro-style pieces. Vintage items like a radio, toaster, kettle, or fireplace will help recreate the atmosphere of that era. When combined with modern elements, they create a clean look with a nostalgic touch.

Color and Texture Are the Magic

The '70s earned their title as a bold decade, with striking colors in dominant earth tones like yellow, green, brown, and pink, alongside lighter elements. In addition to the standout colors, psychedelic prints were a signature of the era, appearing in clothing, furniture, artwork, and more.

To avoid overwhelming the space, it's best to combine bold colors with neutral-toned items. Vibrant colors suit any room but should be used in moderation. Complementing them with decorative elements featuring prints and textures—such as sculptures, vases, and artwork—can enhance the aesthetic. Even beauty products can serve as excellent decorative accents to upgrade the space effortlessly.

Bring Nature Indoors

One of the most essential elements of '70s design was houseplants, which gained significant popularity during that time.

Plants like pothos, spider plants, ferns, ficus trees, and snake plants bring earthy tones into the space, emphasizing the decade's ambiance and its characteristic sense of freedom and optimism.

For those who prefer not to incorporate real plants—artificial or not—adding décor in nature-inspired hues can still achieve the same effect.

Rattan: A '70s Staple

Rattan was a central element of '70s design, appearing in large, statement furniture pieces such as sofas, armchairs, dressers, and sideboards. Natural materials add warmth to a space while also providing comfort and aesthetic appeal.

The '70s were a time of boldness and self-expression, both in fashion and interior design. To bring this spirit into your home, don’t be afraid to add your personal touch—bold colors, stunning patterns, and unique furniture. Small changes make all the difference.