Anti-aging? Estée Lauder’s new cream turns back time on your skin

Remember when we were little, they said that by 2025 cars would fly in the air and robots would roam the streets? Although the technology hasn’t quite gotten there yet, something else that was considered science fiction until recently is now completely a reality: the possibility of turning back time.

No, it’s not that we can actually go back to the past—and thank goodness for that. Who would want to go back to being 20, when one wasn’t yet reserved, wasn’t settled, and was attracted to all the wrong men? All we ever wanted was just one thing – for our skin to remain young.

In an era where longevity becomes the keyword in every area of our lives, a groundbreaking study by the luxury brand Estée Lauder brings the message of longevity to the world of skincare as well. The research, which focused on studying the mechanisms of aging and extending the lifespan of cells, led to the development of technology and the identification of ingredients that not only delay the aging processes but also cause the skin to function, look, and feel like younger skin. So say goodbye to anti-aging, and welcome the new message of the beauty world.

The Brand that Sets the Tone

Anyone familiar with Estée Lauder knows that this is a brand that has always been ahead of its time, a pioneer that sets the tone for the entire world of beauty.

It all started in 1956, when the “beauty world” was made up of simple moisturizers that cost on average between $5 to $10. Estée Lauder then coined the phrase associated with her to this day: “Every woman deserves a touch of luxury,” and launched the luxurious Re-Nutriv skincare line, with a simple ad that read: “What makes a cream worth $115?”

Later in the ad, the answer was given: a secret formula developed in collaboration with scientists after advanced research, which included 26 extraordinary, rare, expensive, and super-innovative ingredients that will make the skin look younger, more beautiful, fresh, firm, vital, and radiant. Expensive? Absolutely. But totally worth it.

The line became a huge success, but Estée Lauder didn’t rest on its laurels—instead, the brand continued to research and study the skin non-stop. In 1982, the brand launched the famous and beloved Night Repair line, which changed the beauty industry and shifted the focus from skincare to skin repair.

And today, after 15 years of focused research in the field of skin biology and longevity, the brand is once again changing the world of beauty with the unveiling of the exclusive age-reversing technology SIRTIVITY-LP—a revolutionary breakthrough that no longer simply delays aging but works to return skin cells to peak performance, just as they were at a younger age.

The new cream – Re-Nutriv Ultimate Diamond Transformative Brilliance Soft Creme – is part of the Re-Nutriv Ultimate Diamond collection, based on the SIRTIVITY-LP technology. The technology, protected by no fewer than 44 patents and discussed at dozens of scientific conferences, is based, as mentioned, on 15 years of research led by the brand's scientists in collaboration with universities, hospitals, and leading researchers around the world.

The research discovered the critical role of a family of proteins called sirtuins, which are found in every cell of our body, including skin cells. The sirtuins, also known as “proteins of youth” or “longevity proteins,” are part of the skin’s support network, responsible for the longevity of cellular health, involved in key pathways that fight aging, and help cells function optimally.

With age, many mechanisms in the body gradually weaken, and so does the activity of the sirtuins, which affects the health of skin cells, their function, and accordingly, the appearance of the skin, its vitality, and firmness.

With SIRTIVITY-LP technology, Estée Lauder’s scientists have succeeded in cracking the “activation code” of the sirtuins and restoring them to peak performance, so that skin cells recover faster, regenerate more quickly, and function like younger cells—and the facial skin appears accordingly.

Joining the groundbreaking technology, in true Re-Nutriv tradition, are rare, luxurious, and exclusive ingredients to Estée Lauder and the Ultimate Diamond collection.

At the forefront is the extract of the Black Diamond truffle, produced from the finest strain of truffle mushrooms, cultivated exclusively for the brand by an expert in southwestern France. The mushrooms grow underground, are harvested at the peak of season, and are selected according to standards comparable to the quality assessment of diamonds. Only mushrooms of Extra Class—the highest level of perfection and quality—are passed on to a special, secret refining and extraction process that takes about ten thousand hours.

The resulting extract, which forms a central part of the cream’s formula, infuses energy into the skin cells and restores the skin’s vitality, radiance, and youthfulness. In addition, the formula includes 24-carat gold and precious pearls from the southern sea, ground into a fine powder that provides a perfect glow.

All of these combined yield a cream with a silky, velvety, and delightful texture, with a captivating fragrance. Since the formula and technology are focused on returning skin cells to peak performance, the result of using it is a proven improvement in the 6 most prominent characteristics of youthful skin:

Improved skin elasticity and firmness

A radiant, moisture-rich skin appearance

More even skin tone

Improvement in the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines

Reduction of dark spots and post-acne marks

Softer, smoother texture with a noticeable reduction in the appearance of pores

In fact, in just 14 consecutive days of use, a change can already be seen. In a consumer test conducted on 144 women after two weeks of using the cream, 94% of the women reported that their skin felt smoother and more elastic, and 96% reported that wrinkles, fine lines, and neck lines had diminished.

To maximize the effect, it is recommended to use the cream every morning and evening as the final step in your skincare routine, applying it to the face and neck. To complete the process, you can use additional products from the collection, which are also based on the same technology and include the same ingredients, such as:

Re-Nutriv Ultimate Diamond Transformative Brilliance Serum – a lightweight, weightless serum with a luxurious texture that refreshes the skin, provides a radiant appearance and even tone, reduces the appearance of pores and dark spots, and contributes to improved skin elasticity and firmness.

Re-Nutriv Ultimate Diamond Transformative Energy Eye Cream – a rich yet lightweight eye cream that stimulates and awakens the eye area and improves the six indicators of youthful skin appearance.

You Too Deserve a Touch of Luxury

True to a luxurious skincare line, every detail has been thoughtfully considered. From the selection of ingredients, through years of research, to the design of the packaging—which was developed with the precision of a master jeweler, incorporating gold and black and elements reminiscent of the facets of a diamond. All the packaging, by the way, is recyclable.

The moisturizer and the other products in the Ultimate Diamond collection are the best way to create a skincare routine that is not only more functional and effective than any other routine you’ve tried, but also indulgent at the highest level, and simply warms the heart. As Estée Lauder said, every woman deserves a touch of luxury, and you do too. And when that touch also makes you look several years younger – it truly is cream de la cream.

