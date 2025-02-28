Simulates the sensation of hovering: This scooter is unlike anything you know

The Mitgalgelim Group – boutique tours led by Ido Gavish, a former tour guide who developed the boutique tour concept already during the COVID period, presents the leading trend in group outings – a scooter riding tour that provides an enjoyable and exciting sensation of "hovering," for birthday celebrations, marking an important event, team-building days, or simply to break the routine.

Rolling Together – riding on a three-wheeled electric scooter, one-of-a-kind, that will be imported to the country directly from the United States. This is a vehicle with 3 wheels, stable and safe, which also serves the American security forces. Its unique design provides significant road grip and is capable of carrying heavy loads, while at the same time, it provides riders with a sensation of floating and gliding. This unique scooter is available for riding on paved paths only, and its speed reaches up to 25 km/h, so participants must hold a driving license.

A variety of riding tours take place in groups in urban landscapes or on paved and extraordinary nature trails. It is a short and bonding tour of about 3 hours, offering an exceptional riding experience that requires the rider to engage their body in order to maneuver, and hence, a basic level of physical fitness is required. In addition to the adrenaline from riding, the participants on the tour are exposed to key sites in our beautiful country, from a different and unique perspective.

Among the tour routes in the Israeli winter celebration:

– Tzipori Stream Awakening – a fascinating nature tour along Tzipori Stream on a new and accessible promenade.

– Jerusalem of Gold – a surprising nature route along the Shorak Stream from Ein Kerem to the ancient village of Lifta.

– A Fun Morning – a surprising morning tour along the Yarkon from Ganei Yehoshua Park to the Yarkon mouth and to the Tel Aviv Port promenade.

– Another Tour in Tel Aviv – Rolling through the picturesque alleys of Neve Tzedek in the evening.

– From Ashdod to Lachish Stream – a tour along the Ashdod promenade from the marina along the coast up to the Lachish Stream promenade, and more.

The tour is subject to changes and additions according to pre-arranged requests, such as a stop for tastings or the addition of attractions along the route – for an additional fee.

The boutique tours are tailored for groups of 6 participants and up for private clients. For business clients seeking team-building days and tailor-made corporate events, groups of up to 20 participants per round are possible. The Mitgalgelim boutique tours are insured, and the fleet of scooters includes a license plate for each vehicle, as required by law.

Ido Gavish, CEO of the Mitgalgelim Boutique Tours Group, notes, "We offer a comprehensive tour experience on stunning routes along streams that flow especially during this period and are particularly attractive after the rains. Each route has its own stories and surprises, which we discover together as a group. As part of the ambiance, we incorporate in every tour stories, explanations, and special tastings, while placing emphasis on the small details that make the tour unique and leave you wanting more."

Gavish further adds, "The first part of the meeting is dedicated to personal instruction for operating the unique scooter. It is important to note that this activity is also suitable for those who have never ridden a scooter. Sports enthusiasts will find this activity very interesting, as it combines two passions – touring and sporting activity."

Price: NIS 220 per person for a 3-hour tour. (Additional payment for breakfast or lunch, depending on the tour location and the selected restaurant).