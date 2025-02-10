Discover Croatia’s Hidden Gems from the Sea

Croatia, a gem along the Adriatic coast, is a country of stunning beauty, rich history, and crystal-clear sea. With a coastline that stretches over 1,000 miles, it’s no wonder that Croatia has become a sought-after destination for Croatia yacht charter. We will take you on a journey through Croatia’s must-visit islands, with a focus on Split, Dubrovnik, Hvar, Vis, Mljet, Korčula, Kornati, and some lesser-known gems, along with a guide to the types of boats available for charter.

Split: The Gateway to the Adriatic

(credit: Silversail)

Start your sailing holiday in Croatia in Split, one of Croatia’s most vibrant cities, located on the central Dalmatian coast. Split is known for its Roman heritage, including the magnificent Diocletian’s Palace, a UNESCO World Heritage site. From Split, you can easily access many of Croatia’s most beautiful islands. The city is a perfect starting point for those embarking on a yacht charter, with various types of boats available for all preferences.

Boats Available:

Sailing Boats for Charter in Croatia : A sailing boat offers an authentic, wind-powered experience, perfect for those who enjoy the traditional sailing experience. These boats come in various sizes, ideal for smaller groups or couples.

Catamarans for Charter in Croatia : Catamarans offer stability and ample space, making them a great choice for families or groups of friends looking for comfort while cruising.

Luxury Yachts for Charter in Croatia : For those seeking opulence, luxury yachts provide high-end amenities and superb service, allowing you to indulge in the ultimate Croatian experience.

Hvar: The Island of Lavender and Glamour

Known for its vibrant nightlife, historic towns, and picturesque lavender fields, Hvar is a must-visit on your Croatian sailing route. Located just a short sail from Split, Hvar is perfect for a blend of relaxation and entertainment.

Things to Do:

Visit the 16th-century Hvar Town and its lively waterfront.

Explore the Fortica Fortress for panoramic views.

Enjoy the island’s world-class restaurants and beach clubs.

Vis: A Slice of Serenity

(credit: Silversail)

Further west lies Vis, an island that was once a military base and remains relatively untouched by mass tourism. With its secluded beaches, charming fishing villages, and tranquil atmosphere, Vis offers a peaceful retreat for those seeking solitude.

Things to Do:

Explore the Blue Cave on Biševo Island.

Relax at the beaches of Stiniva and Srebrna.

Discover the island’s vineyards and olive groves.

Mljet: A Green Oasis

A short hop from Dubrovnik, Mljet is known for its lush, green landscapes, including the Mljet National Park, which encompasses saltwater lakes and dense pine forests. Mljet is ideal for nature lovers and offers a peaceful escape.

Things to Do:

Visit the 12th-century Benedictine Monastery on St. Mary Island.

Hike or bike through Mljet National Park.

Swim in the two saltwater lakes, Veliko and Malo Jezero.

Korčula: The Birthplace of Marco Polo

Korčula, often referred to as "Little Dubrovnik," is an island steeped in history and medieval charm. Its fortified old town, narrow streets, and towering cathedral make it a cultural gem.

Things to Do:

Explore Korčula Town’s Old Town and its many Venetian buildings.

Visit the Marco Polo Museum and learn about the famous explorer.

Enjoy a wine tour of the island’s vineyards.

Kornati: A Marine Paradise

The Kornati Islands, a national park, are a haven for sailors. This archipelago consists of 89 islands and islets, known for its striking landscapes, crystal-clear waters, and rugged cliffs. The Kornati are perfect for those looking for seclusion and natural beauty.

Things to Do:

Anchor in one of the many secluded coves for a swim.

Explore the island’s barren beauty and enjoy hiking trails.

Visit the island of Mana and its ancient ruins.

Dubrovnik: The Pearl of the Adriatic

(credit: Silversail)

Dubrovnik, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is the crowning jewel of Croatia’s southern coast. Its ancient city walls, stunning architecture, and vibrant cultural scene make it one of the most iconic destinations in Europe.

Things to Do:

Walk along the historic city walls and enjoy stunning views of the sea.

Visit the Rector’s Palace and Dubrovnik Cathedral.

Take a cable car ride to Mount Srd for panoramic views of the city.

Lesser-Known Islands: Unveil Hidden Treasures

While Croatia’s popular islands are famous for a reason, some lesser-known destinations are equally enchanting. Islands like Lopud, Biševo, Šćedro, Silba, Proizd, and Susak offer a more laid-back atmosphere, with unspoiled beaches, charming villages, and authentic Croatian culture. Sailing through these islands offers a unique opportunity to experience the quieter side of Croatia.

Things to Do:

Explore the untouched beaches of Lopud and its historic monasteries.

Visit Biševo for the mesmerizing Blue Cave.

Discover the peaceful shores of Šćedro and enjoy its wild, natural beauty.

Relax at the secluded beaches of Silba , perfect for unwinding in tranquility.

Hike or swim around Proizd , known for its crystal-clear waters.

Experience the unique culture of Susak , an island with a distinctive dialect and lifestyle.

One-Way Route: Split to Dubrovnik

For an unforgettable sailing experience, consider a one-way route from Split to Dubrovnik, which covers some of the most beautiful islands along the way. Here’s a sample itinerary:

Day 1 : Start in Split and sail to Hvar (Approx. 25 nautical miles).

Day 2 : From Hvar, head to Vis (Approx. 20 nautical miles).

Day 3 : Continue to Mljet (Approx. 30 nautical miles).

Day 4 : Sail to Korčula (Approx. 35 nautical miles).

Day 5 : Explore the Kornati Islands (Approx. 30 nautical miles).

Day 6 : Arrive in Dubrovnik (Approx. 40 nautical miles).

Each of these islands offers a unique experience, from the lively streets of Hvar to the untouched serenity of Mljet. The one-way route gives you ample time to explore each destination and enjoy the beautiful Croatian coastline.

Conclusion

Croatia’s coastline is a sailor’s dream, offering a diverse range of islands, each with its own unique charm and character. From the historical streets of Split to the glamour of Hvar, the tranquility of Vis, and the rugged beauty of the Kornati Islands, there is no shortage of hidden gems to discover from the sea. Whether you choose a sailing boat, catamaran, luxury yacht, or gullet, your yacht charter in Croatia promises an extraordinary adventure. So, set sail and embark on the sailing holiday of a lifetime in this Mediterranean paradise.

This article was written in cooperation with Linkuild