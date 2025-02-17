Winter getaway: Discounts on stays, entertainment & shows

An urban winter vacation is a global trend that has been gaining popularity in major tourist cities in recent years. Now, with almost no inbound tourism, Tel Aviv-Yafo is joining the trend with a new campaign offering particularly enticing packages for February. The campaign combines attractive accommodation prices, cultural and music performances, and unique tours that reveal the city's lesser-known sides.

The Tel Aviv Global & Tourism Corporation, together with the Tel Aviv Metropolitan Hotel Association, is launching the campaign "Tel Aviv-Yafo: A City of Freedom, Even in Winter." As part of the promotion, selected hotels will offer a 25% discount, nightlife tours featuring alcohol tastings will be available at a 1+1 deal, and significant discounts will be offered on music and cultural performances in collaboration with the 'Mevalim' website. Plaza Café Kacha, Dizengoff, Tel Aviv (credit: ASAF CARLA)

"We invite everyone to experience the city that never sleeps," says Yael Froman-Ideses, Deputy CEO of Tourism at Tel Aviv Global & Tourism. "From strolling through picturesque streets and relaxing at neighborhood cafés to attending performances and nightlife tours in must-visit areas, Tel Aviv-Yafo is the ideal destination for a refreshing getaway—whether with family, friends, or even alone."

The campaign, which will run from Sunday to Wednesday throughout February, comes at a unique moment, as explained by Oren Drori, CEO of the Hotel Association: "After a year of hosting residents from the north and south and just before the recovery of inbound tourism, we encourage all Israelis to take a short break in the city of freedom and discover its hidden gems."