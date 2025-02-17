El Al expands: New agreement for a favorite eastern destination

El Al announced today the signing of a codeshare agreement with Azerbaijan Airlines, the national carrier of Azerbaijan. The new agreement will allow customers of both airlines to benefit from enhanced service on the Tel Aviv-Baku route, which will now include two daily flights.

As part of the collaboration, El Al’s flight code (LY) will be added to Azerbaijan Airlines' flights on the Tel Aviv-Baku route, with the possibility of expanding the service to connecting flights in the future. Members of El Al’s Matmid frequent flyer program will be able to earn points on these flights. Tickets are available for purchase on both airlines' websites and through travel agents.

This agreement joins a series of strategic partnerships initiated by El Al over the past year, including agreements with Delta Airlines, Air France, KLM, and Virgin Atlantic. These collaborations include codeshare flights to various destinations and reciprocal benefits for frequent flyer program members.

Shlomi Zafrani, Vice President of Commerce and Aviation Relations at El Al, stated: "The agreement with Azerbaijan Airlines reflects our strategy of expanding our route network from Tel Aviv through partnerships with leading airlines, alongside increasing flight frequencies to high-demand destinations."

Jamil Manizade, Vice President of Commerce at Azerbaijan Airlines, added: "This new partnership will provide increased flexibility and accessibility for customers of both airlines, contributing to greater passenger traffic between the countries while expanding available flight options and destinations."