The secret to a successful date is in a place you didn't think of

In a world where everything is just a click away, romance is also undergoing a transformation. Studies show that more and more couples prefer the intimacy of home over going out to restaurants, with deliveries becoming an integral part of modern dating culture.

In celebration of Valentine's Day, food chains are responding to this trend with innovative initiatives. McDonald's, for example, is launching "Night of Love" - an interesting attempt to combine the convenience of deliveries with an element of couple interaction, through a card game that encourages conversation and intimacy.

During the week, until February 13, anyone who orders delivery on the McDonald's website or app in the evening, from 7:00 PM until 1:00 AM (or until the branch closes), on orders over NIS 90, will receive free delivery and a surprise gift: an exclusive McDonald's couple's card game, which includes a special relationship quiz.

The offer is valid Sunday through Thursday during Valentine's Week and applies to all McDonald's products and meals from the delivery menu. This is the perfect opportunity to turn your home evening into a special couple's experience - with the food you love and a game that will help you get to know each other better.