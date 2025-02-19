Tollman's House: A new design experience in Israel

Imagine a space where design becomes a multi-sensory experience. A place where design culture meets innovation, and every detail is carefully selected. That is exactly what the new Tollman's House offers: an innovative design center that combines international brands, contemporary Israeli art, and groundbreaking architecture, making it a must-visit destination for anyone who loves and appreciates high-end aesthetics. Tollman's House (credit: AMIT GERON)

Tollman's House, spanning 3,600 square meters at 27 LaGuardia Street in Bnei Brak, extends across four floors of an unprecedented design experience. This massive and unique experiential space showcases over 50 international brands in the fields of kitchens, indoor and outdoor furniture, wardrobes, doors, tableware, and accessories. Among them, 14 brands are presented in a "Shop in Shop" concept, just as they are displayed in the international arena, adapted to the local audience.

In total, Tollman's House includes about 90 diverse design environments that simulate home settings, designed and furnished down to the smallest details—from furniture pieces, rugs, vases, and lamps to books that seamlessly blend together to create a complete and inspiring living space.

Tzvika Gior, Shuki Schwartz and his daughters, Liron, Shirley, and Gili, at the inauguration of the Tollman's House (credit: TAL SHAHAR)

Thanks to a collaboration with "Fresh Paint," Tollman's House also serves as one of the largest galleries of contemporary Israeli art in the country, featuring over 180 original works. Alongside big names like Miriam Cabessa and Sigalit Landau, young talents who are shaping the local art scene are also showcased.

"After years of guiding clients in designing their dream homes, we have fulfilled our own dream—a place that conveys the design experience of the world's leading brands, here in Israel, in a unique WOW experience. A place that will continue to fulfill people’s dreams," say sisters Liron, Shirley, and Gili, the next generation of the Schwartz family, who have led the Tollman’s and Tollman’s Dot revolution in recent years. "We live and breathe design and beauty, travel the world visiting exhibitions and design houses, and always bring the next big thing."

Their father, Shuki Schwartz, purchased Tollman’s 20 years ago together with Tzvika Gior, co-owner of Newpan. For them, this is the realization of a family vision and an opportunity to continue leading the brand forward and upward. Tollman's House (credit: AMIT GERON)

The architectural structure was designed by the Shadé Dagan architectural firm while maintaining sustainability values. Tollman's House meets the American LEED green building standard and incorporates unique elements such as a transparent polycarbonate facade by Danpal, which allows natural light to enter and promotes energy savings. Tollman's House (credit: AMIT GERON)

Tollman’s House creates a total experience of aesthetics, innovation, and inspiration, redefining the way we experience design. Here, you can schedule a private meeting with in-house designers, receive personal shopping services, and select items that perfectly match your home’s design concept.

Whether you are a professional, a design enthusiast, or simply looking for your next design experience—Tollman’s House is the place to feel and fully experience design.