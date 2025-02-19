Islands in the stream: How the kitchen island became the heart of the home

In recent years, the kitchen island has transformed from a luxury feature into an almost essential element in every home. It is not merely a functional addition but the heart of the home—a focal point that integrates storage, work, hosting, and family gatherings. While in the past it was perceived as an additional work surface, today it serves as the center of daily activity—from breakfast to evening social gatherings. Granite surfaces, Laminam Italy (credit: PR)

According to Gal Nardi, VP of Marketing at LAMIMAM Israel, the island is "an anchor point around which all functions revolve," making it a significant design element. Special lighting or a hanging rack above the island emphasize its presence in the space, while also providing a practical storage solution. Nardi notes that granite porcelain surfaces are the most popular choice for islands, both for their durability and decorative appearance. This material allows for direct knife cutting, placing hot pots without concern, and resistance to liquids. In terms of design, thanks to new technologies, granite surfaces can now mimic natural stone in a variety of colors and textures, with warm shades like spice tones, sand, and coffee standing out in recent trends.

Nyga Chef FOR HOME (credit: ELAD GONEN) Laminam Italy (credit: PR)

Yael Moskowitz, VP of Marketing at Nyga Chef FOR HOME, also sees the island as an inseparable part of the home's public space. According to her, "its colors will always harmonize with the kitchen and living room," while maintaining a prominent presence. Over the years, islands have been growing in size, and many families in Israel are adopting islands that are three meters long or even more, thanks to their love of cooking and entertaining. This combination allows hosts to prepare food without disconnecting from their guests.

Laminam Italy (credit: PR) Nyga Chef FOR HOME (credit: ELAD GONEN)

When there is not enough space for both an island and a dining area, many choose to forgo the latter and integrate the island as the home’s central eating space. Moskowitz explains that today, the island must not only be functional but also a design element that creates flow and a sense of openness in the kitchen. Using unique stone can highlight its presence and turn it into the visual centerpiece of the public space. Thus, the island is not just a work surface but the place where the day begins and ends—the beating heart of the modern home.