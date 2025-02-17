"Pshita" - Gallery and creator's house in the spirit of Judaism by designer Sivan Hodaya Hen

Sivan Hodaya Hen, a calligraphy artist, creates unique art inspired by the teachings of Hashem and faith. Each piece begins with an inspiring verse that sparks in her a deep desire to write, adorn, and give it a visual expression that illuminates life.

The brand "Pshita" was born 18 years ago, at the beginning of Sivan’s journey as a young mother in the world of Teshuvah, in search of balance between spirituality and daily life. She began writing verses and phrases that expressed her longing for faith, joy, and connection to goodness, and adorned them with her art. The result brought light and joy to her and those around her.

Today, after nearly two decades, Sivan understands that "Pshita" is a gift and a mission in the world.On her website, one can find works integrated with exalted words, sacred psalms, verses, and blessings, all intertwined in delicate and graceful design, from verses written to order and framed in magnificent frames to hand-crafted Miriam drums with text of your choice.

Sivan Hodaya Hen invites the public to connect to the unique blend of holiness and simplicity and to draw inspiration from a world of faith and light.

The wide variety suits all design styles.

Visit her website (credit: Pshita)

SACARA Launches Professional Makeup Collection in Collaboration with Makeup Artist Marin Niddam

The makeup brand SACARA launches a new professional makeup collection, SACARA X MARIN, created in collaboration with leading makeup artist Marin Niddam.

The collection, developed over two years, includes six precise, professional, and trendy makeup products, yet still convenient for daily use.

BB cream with SPF30 for a natural glowing look (49.90 NIS).

Liquid blush in two shades for a lively and fresh appearance (39.90 NIS).

Light concealer in two shades for an even look (39.90 NIS).

Freckle pen in a natural brown shade (29.90 NIS).

Niddam, considered one of the leading makeup artists in the country, has an Instagram profile with tens of thousands of followers and is recognized as a leading makeup influencer.

The collection is available for purchase at SACARA stores and on the company's website. (credit: Ayelet Arad)

LANCÔME Presents: The New Hypnôse Drama Mascara

The prestigious cosmetic brand LANCÔME launches the innovative Hypnôse Drama mascara, providing dramatic volume to the lashes.

Key benefits:Powerful volume up to 17 times – an upgraded formula with nourishing ingredients that help strengthen and plump the lashes.

Up to 24-hour wear – dramatic look all day long.

Rich pigments – intense matte black finish for a dramatic look.

The S-shaped brush ensures full coverage of all lashes for maximum volume.

Recommended retail price: 171 NIS.

Available on the Lancôme website and at Super-Pharm, Mashbir, New-Pharm, April, and selected perfumeries. (credit: LANCOME PR)

Hikari Laboratories Presents: VIT INFUSION – A Powerful Night Cream for Mature Skin

The international Israeli cosmetics brand Hikari Laboratories launches VIT INFUSION – an advanced night cream for the repair and renewal of aging skin, containing 45 active ingredients in high concentrations.

Key benefits:

Deep repair and restoration of vitality to the skin.

Improvement in elasticity, texture, and the appearance of fine lines.

Enriched with Vitamin A, Vitamin C, copper peptide, antioxidants, and essential minerals.

Also recommended before aesthetic treatments to improve skin resilience and recovery.

Price: 238 NIS

Content: 30 mL

Available at selected beauticians and on the website

Phone: 077-3445274 (credit: Hikari Laboratories)

Lierac Paris Launches Anti-Pigmentation Serum for Skin Spot Correction and Prevention

The international skincare brand Lierac Paris launches an innovative treatment serum that helps correct and prevent skin spots and pigmentation, creating a uniform and radiant complexion.

Key benefits:

Corrects and prevents all types of spots – age spots, sun spots, hormonal spots, etc.

Suitable for all skin types and tones – including sensitive skin.

93% of ingredients are from natural sources.

Enriched with Niacinamide (Vitamin B3) and stabilized Vitamin C – to reduce pigmentation and improve skin texture.Non-greasy, non-sticky, lightly scented texture – suitable for daily use (morning and evening).

Price: 290 NIS (30 mL)

Available on the official website (credit: PR)

The prestigious lingerie brand JACK KUBA launches a collection of compression stockings and tights for Fall-Winter 2024-25.

The collection offers a solution for aching legs while maintaining a modern appearance.

The tights help stimulate blood circulation, reduce vein pressure, alleviate pain from prolonged standing, and reduce leg fatigue.

They are ideal for flights and come in a knee-high version.

The tights have a graduated pressure level, focusing the pressure between the ankle and calf.

Available in colors: Transparent black, tan or natural skin tone, and opaque black.

Prices:

Tights – 118 ₪

Knee-highs – 67 ₪

Available in stores and on the website (credit: PR abroad)

‘Dermatonics’ launches a therapeutic body cream for dry skin with olive oil and papaya.

The British skincare brand ‘Dermatonics,’ which recently arrived in Israel, launches a therapeutic body cream for dry and cracked skin, combining olive oil and papaya.

The cream contains 10% urea, one of the highest concentrations on the market, which naturally strengthens and enhances the skin's moisture absorption and retains it over time.

Key benefits:

Provides an effective and immediate solution for dry and cracked skin.

Contains 10% urea – to improve absorption and maintain moisture.

Enriched with olive oil and papaya – for deep skin repair and nourishment.

Suitable for all skin types – especially very dry skin.

Suitable for vegans and vegetarians – does not contain animal-derived ingredients.

Pleasant for daily use, even in transitional periods and changing climates.

Price: 119.90 ₪ (200 mL)

Available on the official website (credit: EYAL KEREN)

Hamilton launches new products from the ANKER brand in Israel

Soundcore Liberty 4 Pro TWS headphones

Adaptive ANC 3.0 noise-canceling system, 6 microphones for high-quality sound with Hi-Res AUDIO certification, up to 10 hours of use with a single charge (40 hours with the charging case).

Price: 649 ₪

Soundcore Select 4 GO portable speaker

Powerful sound in a compact design, long battery life – up to 20 hours of playtime, supports pairing of two speakers for an enhanced audio experience.

Price: 139 ₪

Soundcore Space One Pro headband headphones

4 microphones with noise cancellation, Hi-Res Audio standard, and LDAC technology, up to 60 hours of listening, foldable into a compact size.

Price: 699 ₪

All products come with a 12-month warranty by the Hamilton Group.

Available on the Hamilton website and from authorized distributors (credit: ANKER)

Global laundry brand Perwoll arrives in Israel

Perwoll, the leading laundry brand in 32 countries, enters Israel for the first time with an innovative formula for renewing clothes, preserving fabric fibers, color, and freshness even after multiple washes.

For the Israeli launch, three products will be sold:

Laundry liquid for black and dark fabrics, laundry liquid for colors with a classic fragrance, laundry liquid for colors with a floral fragrance.

Advantages of the triple renewal formula:

Fabric renewal – a fabric peeling technique that preserves fibers.

Color renewal – a special enzyme that restores the vibrant color to the fabric.

Freshness renewal – neutralizes odors and gives a pleasant scent.

The products contain +70% cellulose to preserve clothes over time.

Recommended price: 39.90 ₪, content: 2.5 liters

Available in food and pharmacy chains. Perwoll Israel (credit: HENKEL)

“Master Chef” launches white panko crumbs in Japanese style

The culinary brand “Master Chef” introduces a new product in the panko breadcrumbs category – white panko crumbs, to provide an extra crispy coating for various dishes.

Suitable for diverse uses such as schnitzels, fish, vegetables, patties, Asian dishes, and as a crunchy addition to salads.

Especially airy texture – a unique taste and texture experience.

Kosher – Badatz of the Haredi community.

Recommended retail price: 11 ₪ for 240 grams

Available in supermarkets and selected stores. (credit: PR)

Herbalife launches a new herbal tea series in four flavors

Herbalife launches a new herbal tea series in four flavors: Natural, Raspberry, Peach, and Lemon. The unique blend combines black and green tea with herbal extracts, contributing to improved metabolism, increased alertness, and aiding digestion.

Series benefits:

Low in calories – only 6 calories per serving, suitable for vegans, can be consumed hot or cold, and is enriched with antioxidants and natural caffeine.

Prices:

170 ₪ for 51 grams (about 30 servings), 318 ₪ for 100 grams (about 58 servings)

The drink is kosher under the supervision of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel.