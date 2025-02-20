At the end of 50 years: OKNIN moves and offers big discounts

After 50 years of operation in the Netanya industrial zone, the OKNIN furniture gallery is soon moving to the new Lahav Complex in Bnei Brak. In honor of the move, all furniture in the showroom is being offered at discounts of 40%-60%, and the promotion is valid throughout the month of February.

The showroom features a wide variety of original furniture alongside international brands imported exclusively by OKNIN—all, as mentioned, at discounts starting at 40%. The price range includes: coffee tables starting at 4,000 shekels, dining sets starting at 11,000 shekels, armchairs starting at 5,000 shekels, sofas starting at 9,000 shekels, and more.

The NATURE DESIGN brand – exclusively at OKNIN (credit: PR)

Nir Oknin, the in-house designer and second-generation member of the OKNIN gallery, says: “It is important for us to provide the best service to all our customers. Today, as customers come from all over the country, we decided to relocate to a more central location. We work with top professionals operating in a wide radius, so we found an ideal location that will allow everyone—both private customers and professionals—to easily visit and explore our capabilities. I am very excited about the move, which will bring many surprises.”

OKNIN (credit: Miki Sandrusi)

OKNIN Gallery – 6 Giborei Israel Boulevard, Netanya.