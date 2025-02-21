The Israeli startup ActiveFence launches a unique educational podcast

ActiveFence, a global leader in AI and digital community protection, is teaming up with renowned podcaster Yuval Malchi (History for Kids, Yaldin, and others) to create an innovative podcast aimed at equipping children and their parents with tools for safe and informed internet use.

The podcast, Galaxy Stars, combines rich educational content with an enjoyable experience for the whole family. Each episode presents an adventure through which listeners learn how to navigate the internet more safely and effectively. The Galaxy Stars are four children operating from an advanced space station on the Moon. With the help of a unique spaceship, they travel to various unusual planets across the galaxy, assisting children and aliens in dealing with:

Privacy protection

Handling online bullying

Understanding the dangers of risky viral challenges

Phishing attempts and scams

Yuval Malchi and Noam Schwartz (credit: PR) The past year has marked an extraordinary leap in the field of artificial intelligence, bringing not only opportunities but also significant risks. ActiveFence, which is dedicated to online safety, has collaborated over the past year with leading global social media, tech, and AI companies, including NVIDIA, Cohere, and AWS, with the goal of making platforms, content, and users safer. As part of its commitment to the future of the next generation, the company decided to invest in educating children on proper online behavior through this innovative podcast.

Noam Schwartz, CEO and co-founder of ActiveFence, explains: "Many parents feel helpless in the face of the challenges the internet presents to their children. This podcast is designed to provide children and families with practical tools that help make online browsing a smarter and safer experience."

Yuval Malchi, the podcast creator, adds: "The podcast tells fascinating stories, through which we teach children how to navigate the digital world safely. We explain that it is possible, and sometimes necessary, to block users, how and when to report online bullying, and that they are never alone. We also warn about dangerous challenges and offer ways to deal with issues children and teens encounter daily. The podcast delivers educational content through engaging stories, creating an interactive experience that allows children and their parents to learn together, engage in meaningful discussions, and tackle the challenges of the digital world in the best possible way."

Galaxy Stars is available on all major podcast platforms and on the official website. Join us on the journey to building a new generation of smart and safe internet users.