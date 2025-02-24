Blossoms along popular hiking trails | Documentation

Winter in Israel brings with it spectacular blooms that change the landscape and fill it with vibrant colors. National parks and nature reserves offer unique trails that combine magical seasonal flowers, water sites, and observation points, providing the perfect experience for the whole family. Efrat Ruchin, the Community and Audience Coordinator for the Southern District at the Nature and Parks Authority (NPA), shares: "This year's Israeli winter was delayed, but in the south, even short rains awaken the treasures hidden in the ground and help the wildflowers bloom. Right now, the wonderful anemones are beginning to rise and bloom."

Beersheba National Park: Blooms and Streams in the Northern Negev

The park, also known as Eshkol Park, is located next to the Beersheba Stream and is a major winter hiking destination in the northern Negev. In winter, the park fills with fields of red anemones, large irises, and slender milk thistles. By the end of the season, poppies and corncockles join, enriching the landscape. Along with the blooms, visitors can enjoy streams for wading and expansive lawns. The trail is suitable for families and includes easy paths and seasonal guidance from NPA guides during February and March. During February and early March, as part of the "South at Heart" events, the NPA invites hikers to join nature and landscape tours at Beersheba National Park, with a variety of activities and guidance focused on local wildlife and plants.

Taninim Streaצ (credit: MEITAL SHARABI)

Taninim Stream Nature Reserve: A Story of People and Water

The reserve combines nature and heritage on a short and pleasant trail, 1.5 kilometers long. Along the steady stream, you can see the blooming autumn daffodils, along with aquatic plants like bulrushes and reeds. During the trail, you'll pass by a Roman dam and ancient water mills. A unique "wet" trail in the Roman aqueduct allows walking in shallow waters 45 cm deep—perfect for children. Near the stream’s mouth to the sea, you'll find Tel Taninim, with Crusader ruins and an Ottoman bridge, offering views of the winter landscape in the area. "The power of nature and seasonal blooms open our hearts and allow us quality time in nature and the Israeli landscape," says Ruchin.