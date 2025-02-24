Sewer services in central Israel: Yohananov’s 18-year leadership

5 Reasons to Choose Shalom Yohananov

All Sewage Services Under One Roof

Yohananov 24/7 provides sewage services in the Central District, offering a wide range of professional solutions for all sewage issues. They use the latest technologies and high-quality equipment, catering to private customers, businesses, and large organizations. Their focus is on thorough treatment and preventing recurring problems.

Sewage Blockage Removal

The expert team at Yohananov, led by Shalom Yohananov, provides blockage removal services for all types of properties, from private homes to industrial buildings. Using advanced equipment and high-pressure water, they ensure thorough blockage removal and prevent future issues.

Sewage Pump Repair and Replacement

Sewage pumps are a critical part of the drainage system. The company offers repair, maintenance, and replacement services for old sewage pumps to ensure proper flow and prevent flooding.

Flood and Grease Pumping

Sewage services include pumping grease traps and floodwaters caused by rain or burst pipes. The pumping is done quickly and efficiently to prevent damage to property and infrastructure.

High-Pressure Sewer Line Cleaning

Debris and dirt buildup in sewer lines can cause frequent blockages. High-pressure water cleaning effectively clears blockages and maintains the proper functioning of the sewage system.

Sewer Line Repairs

Sewer pipe repairs include identifying issues, fixing cracks, and replacing damaged pipe sections using advanced technologies.

Sewer Pipe Inspection

Advanced sewer cameras allow for the quick identification of blockages, fractures, and root intrusions. This enables fast treatment without unnecessary digging.

Root Cutting

Root intrusion into sewer pipes is a common problem. Yohananov provides professional root-cutting services to prevent blockages and further pipe damage.

24/7 Service—Even on Shabbat

One of Yohananov Sewage Services’ significant advantages is full availability—24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Whether it’s late at night, on Shabbat, or during a holiday, they offer prompt and efficient solutions to any sewage problem.

Contact Us Today!

If you’re facing a blockage, flood, or any other sewage issue, don’t wait for the situation to worsen! Call Shalom Yohananov now at 053-551-0029 and receive professional and reliable service in record time—within just 25 minutes!

