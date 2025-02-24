Mirror mirror on the wall – who is the most stunning in the house?

On a bustling street in South Tel Aviv lies a magical gallery full of reflections. Beautiful mirrors are displayed everywhere. But these are not just "ordinary" mirrors. Meet "the man with the mirrors" who transforms mirrors into beautiful, moving works of art that bring a touch of magic to any space. The one with the mirrors (credit: Amir Kamary)

If you’re tired of the banal IKEA mirrors everyone has and want to upgrade your style with humor and art in your home, you must check out the gallery of “I’m That” by artist Amir Kamary, an industrial designer and multi-disciplinary design artist who manages to combine functional art with the spiritual world, using mirrors in a unique way. The one with the mirrors (credit: Amir Kamary)

A visit to his website or gallery will stir your heart and bring a smile to your face; from mirrors shaped like building blocks in a variety of beautiful colors, humorous hand shapes, a blue eye for luck, and many motifs from the animal world that take on new forms in mirrors as works of art - from a hoof and feather with a zebra print mirror to even the Tablets of the Covenant.

Amir Kamary, 33, is a pop-surrealist artist and designer of luxury furniture. His diverse activity and international influence make him one of the most unique artists in the design scene. He graduated from the Industrial Design Department at Bezalel in 2019. “It all started in 2018 when I first created the ‘Bucolo’ – the Golem (*Italian) in Milan while I was on a student exchange. Since then, the image became contagious, and I spread it everywhere possible through street art, both in Israel and abroad. In 2021, when it gained momentum, I decided to upgrade it, cut it stylistically in a mirror, and throw it on electric wires like shoes. From that moment, when I discovered the material of the mirror, I entered a captivating trip of designing functional art with mirrors, which has since become a business in itself focusing on mirror material as a philosophical storytelling medium.” The one with the mirrors (credit: Amir Kamary)

"In the past four years, I’ve been exploring and creating an artistic world that reflects the current reality – through mirrors. I’m in a constant search for spiritual aesthetics through decorative and functional art for different spaces. I work with architects, interior designers, and artists on collaborative and independent pieces for private and commercial spaces.”

The gallery is located at 7 Ha'aliya St., Tel Aviv.

WWW.AKAMARY.COM, Instagram @mirrors.imthat