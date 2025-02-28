A warm winter: When technology lets us indulge even in the cold season

The winter season is an excellent opportunity to create a warm, comfortable, and relaxing home environment that enhances quality of life. The low temperatures and rain invite us to upgrade our living spaces and focus on advanced heating solutions, relaxation areas, and technological products that will make winter especially indulgent. Beyond physical warmth, creating a cozy winter atmosphere at home can affect mood and provide a sense of enveloping comfort for the entire household. Efficient home heating (credit: PR)

The LG Therma V Monobloc R32 heat pump system is one of the most innovative and cost-effective ways to maintain a pleasant warmth at home. The system is based on INVERTER technology and provides various heating solutions, including underfloor heating, radiators, and water heating. It utilizes 75% of its energy from the environment and only 25% from electricity, significantly reducing CO₂ emissions compared to heating with gas or oil. Additionally, the system includes a smart controller for remote operation via the LG ThinQ™ app, allowing full control over temperature and efficient energy management. With this controller, users can schedule heating in advance, ensure the ideal temperature upon returning home, and even receive real-time electricity consumption reports.

Another advantage of this system is its ability to maintain air quality at home. Unlike traditional heating solutions that can dry out the air, this system preserves natural humidity, preventing dryness in the skin or air. Its ability to heat water to temperatures of up to 65°C, even on the coldest days, ensures a warm, comfortable, and high-quality home throughout the winter without compromise. Whether it’s an especially cold morning or a rainy evening, this system provides an efficient, advanced, and eco-friendly heating solution that also helps reduce long-term electricity costs.

True indulgence – a home jacuzzi (credit: INTEX)

Alongside quality heating, nothing beats the perfect relaxation spot for winter, and a home jacuzzi is the ultimate solution. The PureSpa™ bubble spa by INTEX is the perfect way to create a luxurious spa experience at home, whether on the balcony or in the yard. The system includes 120 powerful bubble jets for a soothing massage and unique FIBER-TECH technology that ensures durability and comfort over time. This jacuzzi features an elegant wood-like design that blends harmoniously into any outdoor space, making the relaxation area an integral part of home decor.

With a wide temperature range of 20 to 40°C, a detachable control panel, and a simple maintenance system, the bubble spa is ideal for anyone looking for a relaxing treat on a chilly day. The system also includes an insulated cover to retain water heat and a hard water treatment system for a pleasant, long-lasting experience. The product is available in two sizes— for 4 or 6 people— so you can share the experience with friends or family or enjoy a personal pampering session like no other. Global Heatingawhp Hero (credit: PR)

The winter season presents a great opportunity to enhance the feeling of home and turn your space into a haven of comfort and tranquility. With advanced heating solutions, cozy relaxation areas, and smart technology, you can make the most of the cold season and enjoy a warm, indulgent home. Paying attention to small details like warm lighting, soft textiles, and homey decor will complete the ambiance and transform winter into a magical and calming time. Make your home a place where you can enjoy peace, warmth, and family togetherness, and experience a pleasant and pampering winte