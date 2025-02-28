Is the revolution already here? We tried Dyson's new washer-vacuum

A few years ago, Dyson realized they couldn’t stay behind. The company, which dominates the wireless vacuum market in Israel, saw how the market was attempting to sideline them with newer, seemingly more time-efficient technology—washer-vacuums. At the end of 2023, Dyson launched the V15s Detect Submarine—a vacuum that is an upgrade of the classic V15, with a device adapted for washing.

It was a successful innovation for the beloved device, but it wasn’t the “real thing” for one simple reason—the Submarine, at its core, was still a vacuum (albeit an exceptional one), not a washer-vacuum. A year passed, and in 2024, Dyson launched a "real" washer-vacuum—Dyson WashG1, a wireless floor washer designed to combine water distribution, absorption, and suction technologies to remove both wet and dry dirt simultaneously. It automatically separates dirt from dirty water, which, according to the company, makes maintenance easier, and more on that later. It also includes a clean water tank with a 1-liter capacity, which can cover up to 290 square meters of floor space.

Now it's available in Israel, and we can check—does this product really differ from other washer-vacuums?

Dyson takes pride in thriving against the challenge of creating better technology. What is this better technology? Here's how they describe it: “Two separately driven rollers spin in opposing directions while a water pump evenly disperses water through 26 focused exit points across the width of the rollers. The rollers are made of highly absorbent microfiber, with 64,800 fibers per square centimeter.” The combination of high microfiber density and consistent clean water distribution, the company says, ensures efficient absorption of spilled liquids, while dry dirt, debris, and hair are captured by millions of fibers.

To form an opinion about the product, two main aspects must be considered: performance and maintenance. But let's start with design and feel. While Dyson’s design has always been a winner in my eyes due to its lightness even before touching it, this time there’s a certain heaviness when looking at the device. It looks less "young" compared to standard vacuums, though there’s a simple explanation for this—almost all washer-vacuums are bulkier and heavier due to the water tank and its weight.

Another problem with washer-vacuums has always been the quality of the wash. Often, it's not a thorough cleaning, but more of a “strip” that gives the floor a cleaner appearance. The expectation from the WashG1 was that it would act like Dyson—meaning, give us added value, not just in terms of appearance.

There was a pleasant surprise when this turned out to be the case. This is the first washer-vacuum I’ve used that truly gave the feeling of a clean floor. It gets the job done and, for the first time, saves the need to swap between at least two tools—vacuum to washer-vacuum and often also a mop and squeegee to finish the job. This is the real deal, folks.

The device has three settings—low, medium, and high—that run continuously after selection, providing progressively higher water distribution levels as needed. Additionally, each setting includes three further sensitivity settings, allowing precise customization according to the user’s cleaning needs. A separate MAX button provides maximum water flow to each roller with a single press, to remove stubborn dirt and dry stains. Additionally, it flattens to a 180-degree angle, which is not found in regular Dyson wireless vacuums, so it can reach deeper into hidden areas.

From performance, let's move to maintenance. Dyson’s separation technology initially separates dry dirt from dirty water for hygienic touchless disposal. The dirty water is quickly drawn from the rollers through durable suction plates, while internal brushes with nylon fibers remove dirt and debris from the microfiber rollers and send it directly to a removable waste tray. This tray includes a mesh that separates the dirty water from larger debris. Using the pump, the dirty water is immediately collected into a dedicated 0.8-liter tank, preventing large debris from passing through the device. The separation of dirt and debris at the top of the device from the dirty water in a separate tank allows for easy and hygienic disposal. It's very easy to clean (credit: David Rosenthal)

Cleaning washer-vacuums tends to be very discouraging, so easy maintenance is a major enough temptation to glance at this excellent product. The fact that the self-cleaning mode introduces clean water to both rollers, washes the entire system, and prepares it for the next cleaning, makes things much easier, though from time to time you will need to remove and clean them. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The big drawback compared to competitors is that there is no option for warm drying, as in other models, which requires manual cleaning and more frequent ventilation. Not a big deal, but still worth considering.

When the Submarine came to market, Dyson announced that it didn’t require the use of its own soap, thus nullifying the greed of some competitors who required the use of a liquid they provided (the sanction: warranty would not cover the use of other liquids). This was a commendable move, but it also has a downside: Dyson itself doesn’t provide liquid with the device. On its own, this isn’t a terrible thing, but the washer-vacuum category is still not very popular in Israel, and due to the small stock of non-foaming soap, there's a tendency for shortages in retail stores (you can, however, order online from Jacobi or from Johnson Clean). Since I wasn't interested in online ordering, it took some time to find a hardware store that had stock. In other words—if you’re thinking about buying the device, start by purchasing the soap, which will cost you NIS 40-50.

So what’s the bottom line?

The recommended retail price is NIS 3,290. It’s not cheap, especially for a device that doesn’t offer the option of warm air drying for the brush. However, it definitely leaves the floor clean and handles tough stains well. In some ways, Dyson is like the iPhone—you’ll find similar devices at lower prices, but if you’re hooked on the brand, you won’t be disappointed with this product either.