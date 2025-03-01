Thinking of adopting a dog? Meet the Tinder for pets

Every year, thousands of dogs and cats are abandoned in Israel. Since the Iron Swords War crisis, the numbers have skyrocketed to unprecedented levels—overcrowded shelters, overwhelmed organizations, and most importantly, thousands of animals waiting for a loving home. Until now, there was no convenient and efficient technological database in Israel that centralized all the information about animals available for adoption from different organizations.

Adopt-Me, a unique tech initiative developed over the past year by a team of volunteers with a passion for animals, aims to change that. It is an innovative matchmaking app that intelligently and personally connects adopters with dogs and cats while uniting all shelters, rescues, and municipal pounds in Israel under one accessible platform. The app uses a smart matching algorithm that ensures a "forever match"—a perfect connection between our four-legged friends and adopters.

Even during its pilot phase, before the official launch, dozens of pets found loving families through the app, proving the need for and impact of a technological solution in the adoption experience in Israel. The connection between adopters and animals happens quickly and efficiently, giving every dog and cat a real chance at a loving home.

Adopt-Me (credit: PR)

How Does It Work?

Using Adopt-Me is simple and intuitive. After downloading the app, users fill in basic details such as place of residence, housing type (apartment or private house), and adoption preferences—dog, cat, or both. Then, similar to Tinder, images of available pets appear along with a short description, and users can swipe right to schedule a "date" with the dog or cat or left to move to the next pet. When there is a match between an adopter and a pet, an Adopt-Me representative conducts an initial interview with the adopter to understand their needs and ensure a perfect match. Afterward, the user is connected directly with the organization or shelter where the animal is located to arrange a meeting with their potential new pet.

A Tech-Driven Initiative for Animals

Behind the initiative is a group of about 50 experienced professionals from the tech industry, all volunteers with a strong passion for saving dogs and cats. Together, they operate under a shared vision: ensuring that every dog and cat in Israel has a warm and loving home by combining advanced technology with a strong community spirit.

"Our vision is to change the adoption culture in Israel and ensure that every animal finds the most suitable home," says Ela Saig, co-founder of Adopt-Me, a QA team leader in high-tech and a devoted pet mom to two dogs and two cats (Duda, Nemer, Temper, and Cookie). She left her high-tech job a year ago to establish Adopt-Me. "We don't just want to increase adoption rates; we want to ensure that every adoption is a real, meaningful, lifelong connection."

The Adopt-Me Vision

Forever Match – an advanced matching algorithm that pairs pets with the most suitable adopters. The system learns from human expertise and experience to ensure precise compatibility for both sides. The goal is not just adoption—but a lifelong bond.

Unifying Shelters & Rescues – bringing together all animal rescues, shelters, and municipal pounds in one place, making the search process simpler and more efficient. This ensures that every dog and cat has an equal chance of finding a home, even in smaller organizations or underfunded shelters.

Support Beyond Adoption – providing ongoing support for adoptive families to ensure a successful match. A personalized service that offers assistance, problem-solving, and continuous support to maintain a happy and strong connection between adopters and their pets.

A Strong & Supportive Community – connecting volunteers, adopters, and everyone who cares about animals in Israel.

Crowdfunding Campaign – Turning a Dream into Reality

In February 2025, Adopt-Me will launch its first-ever crowdfunding campaign to expand its operations and save the lives of thousands more animals in Israel. The goal is to raise NIS 250,000 to continue developing the app, add features, and continuously improve the matching algorithm between adopters and pets.

Actor and comedian Edan Alterman has volunteered to take part in the campaign, expressing enthusiastic support for the initiative. The funds raised will help expand the database of adoptable dogs and cats, develop additional advanced tools to assist shelters and adopters, and enhance the adoption experience with personalized post-adoption support.

For More Information & to Donate

Download the app here