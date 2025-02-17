From War-Torn Ukraine to New Jersey: A Mother’s Journey to Building a Thriving Judaica Business

The war in Ukraine disrupted countless lives, forcing families to leave behind their homes, dreams, and livelihoods. For Lilah Sarah Shatashvili, this upheaval became the catalyst for a remarkable entrepreneurial journey, leading to the creation of a flourishing Judaica business in Maplewood, New Jersey. Her story is one of resilience, faith, and an unwavering commitment to creating meaningful products that celebrate Jewish identity.

A New Beginning in a New World

Today, her handcrafted kippahs are widely sought after for special occasions, including weddings, bar mitzvahs, and synagogue events. Families appreciate the ability to order custom kippahs and yarmulkes tailored to their specific needs, as well as handmade kippahs for Jewish weddings and celebrations.

The Birth of a Business

Her journey into making custom kippahs took a new turn when she began designing them specifically for weddings. Because she has her own small production facility still operating in Ukraine, she enjoys a level of flexibility that other companies often lack. This allows her to fulfill custom orders much faster. Recently, she managed to design, sew, and deliver a batch of exclusive Jewish wedding kippahs in under three weeks.

Additionally, since her production is independent and small-scale, there are no restrictions on minimum orders or the number of kippahs per request. These advantages have played a crucial role in helping the business grow and thrive.

Judaica.City's kippahs have already been chosen by many Jewish families for their special occasions, including weddings, bar mitzvahs, and other celebrations. Customers appreciate the quality craftsmanship and the ability to order handcrafted kippahs tailored to their specific needs. One satisfied client shared, "We received our custom kippahs just in time for our wedding, and they were absolutely perfect!"

The seeds of the business were planted years ago, inspired by her son. “When my son grew older, I couldn’t find a kippah that was both stylish and high-quality. So, I decided to design and sew one myself,” she says. The unique design caught the attention of friends and family, and soon, requests started pouring in.

What began as a small project to meet her family’s needs grew into a blossoming enterprise. Orders for custom kippahs started coming in, not just locally but from around the world. Communities sought her designs for holidays, weddings, and synagogue events.

Over time, she expanded her offerings to include items like kippahs, chal covers, and custom Shabbat tableware. “I wanted to create a cohesive Shabbat experience, with matching personalized covers and napkins to add elegance to the table. Many customers now purchase multiple sets to ensure each Shabbat has its own unique style,” she explains.

A Community’s Support

Relocating to a new country wasn’t easy, but the warm embrace of the Maplewood Jewish community made all the difference. “I’m incredibly grateful to my community in NJ. They supported me from the very beginning, buying my products and spreading the word,” she shares.

Soon, word-of-mouth turned into a powerful force. "Today, almost half the children who attend school with my kids wear my kippahs," she adds with a smile. This sense of community has been pivotal in transforming her small business into a growing brand.

Beyond Kippahs: A Growing Vision

As the business grew, she sought to collaborate with like-minded artisans who shared her vision for quality and authenticity. “I’ve partnered with talented craftsmen who create leather tefillin bags, wooden challah boards with epoxy resin designs, and other beautiful Judaica items. These are not mass-produced, cheap products. They’re handmade by people who pour their hearts into their work,” she emphasizes.

Through this collaborative effort, Judaica.City has become more than a business; it’s a platform that supports small brands and individual artisans, bringing their creations to a broader audience.

Building for the Future

Despite her successes, she remains humble and focused on growth. “We’re still at the beginning of our journey. My team and I have so many ideas we want to bring to life,” she says.

She’s also open to collaboration. “I’m always looking for people who can contribute to the growth of the business, whether by creating unique products or helping with marketing. If you share my vision, I’d love to work together,” she says.

Faith and Purpose

At the heart of her journey is an unshakable faith. “As a religious person, I believe that every place I’ve been guided to is for my benefit and to fulfill my mission in this world,” she reflects. This faith has been her anchor through challenges and her driving force for success.

Her story is a testament to the power of resilience, creativity, and community. From a small sewing project in Ukraine to a thriving business in New Jersey, she has turned adversity into an opportunity to enrich Jewish traditions and bring people closer to their heritage.

This article was written in cooperation with Shmuel Livshyts