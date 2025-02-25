Dream: The first Israeli AI cyber unicorn for 2025

Dream, an artificial intelligence company specializing in cybersecurity for countries, government organizations, and national infrastructure, announced the completion of its $100 million Series B funding round at a valuation of $1.1 billion. The round was led by Bain Capital Ventures, one of the world’s leading American venture capital funds. Additional investors include Group 11, Aleph, Tru Arrow, and Tau Capital. In a reality where cyber threats pose significant dangers to governments and national infrastructure, Dream is strengthening Israel’s status as an international leader in AI as a vital tool for cybersecurity.

Dream, founded two years ago by entrepreneur Shalev Hulio, former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, and cybersecurity expert Gil Dolev, continues to redefine the cybersecurity industry by developing AI models that combine cybersecurity capabilities with a deep understanding of complex cyberattacks.

As governments face unprecedented threats and sophisticated cyberattacks, they must navigate complex environments of traditional computing systems, cloud infrastructure, and critical networks while managing and analyzing massive amounts of real-time data. Only AI-based infrastructure solutions can meet current and future cybersecurity challenges.

Dream’s team, leveraging extensive Israeli experience in intelligence and defense, comprises leading AI experts, engineers, and cyber researchers. They have developed a first-of-its-kind solution that identifies and neutralizes threats before they materialize using Cyber Language Models (CLM) trained on unique cyber knowledge.

With these language models, Dream’s customers can better map their computing networks, identify vulnerabilities and entry points, and do so automatically and at lightning speed without installing hardware or software.

Over the past year, the company has formed significant partnerships with governments and national security organizations worldwide, achieving over $130 million in sales—a testament to the demand for Dream’s technology and the growing need for state-level defense against cyber threats.

The current funding will accelerate the training of Dream’s language models and enable the company to expand into additional markets, focusing strategically on countries where cyber threats pose a significant national security risk.

As part of the funding round, two industry veterans will join Dream’s board: Enrique Salem, a partner at Bain Capital Ventures, former CEO of Symantec, and chairman of Mediant, and Major General (Res.) Shlomo Yanai, former CEO of Teva and current board member at Philip Morris. They will join the board alongside Dubi Frances, Michael Eisenberg, and the company’s founders.

“Defending Against Sophisticated Attacks”

Shalev Hulio, co-founder and CEO of Dream: “Dream continues to lead as a company whose primary mission is to provide security against cyber threats for governments and national bodies. This investment led by Bain Capital reflects confidence in our company and our ability to meet the growing demand from countries that need to defend against sophisticated cyberattacks. AI is changing the game in cyber threat defense, and Dream stands as a leading international player ready to tackle current and future challenges. Our achievements over the past two years result from the hard work of our talented and dedicated team, and I want to thank them for that.” Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Sebastian Kurz, co-founder and president of Dream: “As a former Austrian Chancellor, I experienced firsthand how national-level cyber threats differ from those targeting private entities. That’s why we decided to turn this vision into reality and build an AI company capable of protecting nations and government entities from sophisticated state-sponsored cyberattacks.”

Enrique Salem, partner at Bain Capital Ventures: “Dream has demonstrated its ability to develop groundbreaking cybersecurity solutions and deliver them to top-tier clients, including governments and leading nations. The company’s rapid growth underscores its expertise and ability to tackle critical challenges and sophisticated cyber threats.”

Dovi Frances, founder and CEO of Group 11: “In all my years in venture capital, I have never seen a company with such an exceptional talent group as Dream’s team or witnessed the rapid growth they’ve achieved over the past year. I have no doubt Dream is on track to become one of the world’s largest AI and cybersecurity companies and the largest ever to emerge from Israel.”

James Rothschild, co-founder of Tru Arrow: “AI brings new threats alongside new cybersecurity capabilities for governments and entities responsible for critical infrastructure. We believe Dream has developed a groundbreaking platform to address this challenge. We are excited to collaborate with our friends at BCV and invest in Shalev Hulio and the Dream team as part of our strategy at Tru Arrow.”

Michael Eisenberg, managing partner at Aleph: “Countries and entities responsible for critical infrastructure are just beginning to understand the magnitude of the threat posed by AI-driven cyberattacks. Dream and its management team are ahead of their time, offering innovative solutions and an uncompromising commitment to protecting critical infrastructure from these threats. This is the best technology in the field—world-class. We are excited to join forces with Enrique Salem and Bain Capital in the mission to protect critical infrastructure worldwide.”