Magical winter tours in Samaria: From rare irises to blooming lupines

At the height of winter, when Samaria is wrapped in green and the hills are painted in a variety of wildflowers, Samaria Tourism is launching a unique hiking festival. During three Fridays in February-March, guided tours will take place, combining the natural wonders of the area with local culinary experiences, all at affordable prices.

“Samaria in the winter is one of the most stunning places in Israel, and we are proud to open it up to the public,” says Yossi Dagan, Head of the Samaria Regional Council. “I invite everyone to come and experience a unique experience that cannot be found anywhere else in the country.” Kana stream (credit: Tzalmiri / Samaria Tourism)

The festival includes three fascinating routes:

On February 21, a tour will be held in the green Wadi Qana, combining a walk on a stunning wooden promenade, a visit to the rare geological phenomenon – a sinkhole, and a sweet finish at the "CoffeeQana" coffee cart.

On March 7, a tour will explore the rare Iris of Samaria at Itamar Ridge. The route includes breathtaking views from 851 meters above sea level, concluding with a delicious treat at the café at Givot Olam.

On March 21, the tour will explore Northern Samaria, passing through vineyards and almond trees. The route includes the geological site of 'Tuf Mei Ami,' known for its spectacular lupine blooms, continues through the "Fairy Tales Forest," and ends at Avia Farm – an agricultural farm offering homemade cheeses and local hummus. Tel Haya (credit: Tzalmiri / Samaria Tourism)

When and How Much?

All tours will take place on Fridays between 8:30 AM and 1:00 PM, at a price of NIS 30 per person, NIS 50 for a couple, and NIS 95 for a family.

